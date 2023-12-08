The UN Security Council is "complicit in the ongoing slaughter" in Gaza and must vote to "lift the siege," the medical charity Doctors Without Borders (MSF) said.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres convened an emergency Security Council meeting after two months of fighting which has left more than 17,000 people dead in Gaza, according to the health ministry in Gaza.

MSF said the council must demand an immediate and sustained ceasefire and ensure unrestricted aid into the Palestinian territory.

"To date, the inaction of the United Nations Security Council and vetoes from member states, particularly the United States, make them complicit in the ongoing slaughter; this inaction has given license to the mass killing of men, women and children," MSF said in a statement on Friday.

Guterres deployed the rarely used Article 99 of the UN Charter, under which he can bring to the council's attention "any matter which in his opinion may threaten the maintenance of international peace and security."

"History will judge the delay in ending this slaughter; basic humanity demands action," MSF said.

Insufficient aid

Israel's air and ground assault on Gaza has killed 17,487 people, mostly women and children, according to the health ministry in the besieged Palestinian territory.