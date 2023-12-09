Saturday, December 9, 2023

1825 GMT — Israel will press on with its "just war to eliminate" Hamas in Palestinne's Gaza, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said, refusing to heed growing calls from the global community to end the sufferings of millions of Palestinians.

The premier's comments came a day after Israel's brutal and indiscriminate bombing of Gaza received a boost when the United States blocked the UN's bid for a ceasefire in the enclave.

"I very much appreciate the correct stance the US took at the United Nations Security Council... Therefore, Israel will continue our just war to eliminate Hamas and achieve the rest of the war's goals," Netanyahu said in a video statement.

More updates 👇

2117 GMT — UN, Security Council cannot effectively perform functions, says former Jordanian prime minister

Former Jordanian Prime Minister Awn Khasawneh said Saturday that the UN, including its main bodies like the Security Council, cannot effectively perform their functions.

Discussing the need for "reform" at the UN, Khasawneh said the international community is weary, and the success of any reform speech is unlikely, during the seventh TRT World Forum in Istanbul.

2106 GMT — Egyptian, Russian presidents agree to continue efforts to achieve ceasefire in Gaza

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el Sisi and his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, agreed Saturday to continue efforts to achieve a ceasefire in Gaza.

It came during a telephone call from Putin, according to a statement from the Egyptian presidency, following the failure of the UN Security Council to pass a resolution Friday for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire, due to opposition from Washington.

The two leaders discussed “the regional situation, particularly in Gaza and the Palestinian territories, in light of the politically and humanitarianly complex situation.”

Sisi reviewed “Egyptian efforts and communications to push for a ceasefire to protect civilians and to facilitate the entry of the necessary humanitarian aid for the sustenance and relief of the innocent civilians in Gaza.”

1958 GMT — Israeli army says 5 more soldiers killed, including 4 in Gaza battles

The Israeli army announced the death of four soldiers in fighting in the southern Gaza, with a fifth who died from injuries during a previous Hamas attack in the enclave on October 7.

The army said reserve soldiers Lyav Atia, 25, Omri Ben Shushar, 25, both fighters in the 6623 Battalion, were killed in battles.

“Soldier Jonathan Haim, 25, a fighter in the 603 Engineering Battalion, and Soldier Maor Cohen Eisenkot, 19, a fighter in the 12th Brigade of the Golan Division, also lost their lives in battles in the southern Gaza,” it said.

Cohen is the nephew of the former Chief of Staff Gadi Eisenkot, according to the Israeli newspaper Maariv. Eisenkot's son, Gal, was killed Thursday in northern Gaza.

1955 GMT -- 'Occupation no more': Another huge pro-Palestine rally takes place in London

Another massive pro-Palestine demonstration took place in London with tens of thousands of protesters demanding a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war.

The march commenced at midday from Bank Junction and aims to culminate at Parliament Square.

Organizers are the Palestine Solidarity Campaign, Friends of Al-Aqsa, Stop the War Coalition, Muslim Association of Britain, Palestinian Forum in Britain and Campaign for Nuclear Disarmament.

An exclusion zone has been established to restrict protesters from assembling around the Israeli Embassy.

1749 GMT — Yemen rebels threaten Israel-bound Red Sea ships

Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi rebels have threatened to attack vessels heading to Israeli ports unless food and medicine are allowed into besieged Gaza.

In a statement posted on social media, the Houthis said they "will prevent the passage of ships heading to the Zionist entity" if humanitarian aid is not allowed into Gaza.

Regardless of which flagships sail under or the nationality of their owners or operators, Israel-bound vessels "will become a legitimate target for our armed forces", the statement said.

1628 GMT — Palestinian health ministry says Gaza death toll at 17,700

The Palestinian health ministry in Gaza has said the death toll in the Israel's war had risen to at least 17,700 in the Palestinian territory.

"The crimes and genocide against the people of Gaza are beyond any description... Ending Palestinian existence with American and European support is inhuman," ministry spokesman Ashraf al Qudra said, adding that 48,780 people had also been wounded in the war.

1237 GMT —Half-a-million Palestinians face hunger, thirst in besieged Gaza

Half a million Palestinians are at risk of hunger and thirst in cities where Israeli attacks continue, the Gaza Municipality has said, describing the humanitarian situation as "disastrous" as the Israeli army deliberately targeted food and water infrastructure.

“The humanitarian situation in Gaza is disastrous,” Municipality spokesman Hosni Muhanna told Anadolu.

“Fuel shortages disrupted the process of evacuating the injured and transporting bodies,” the spokesman said.

“Some construction equipment and vehicles became unusable as a result of Israel's targeting of the Gaza Municipality's garage,” Muhanna said, noting that “they had difficulties in opening the streets that were closed due to Israeli bombardment.”

"We cannot provide water to the Al Shifa Hospital," the Palestinian official said.

“The water and food crisis in shelter centres is increasing exponentially as the number of people coming to these centres exceeds the capacity,” he added.

The infrastructure is “deliberately targeted,” Muhanna said, adding that "it is not possible to clean the waste overflowing from the sewers due to a lack of fuel."

0414 GMT — Israel escalates Gaza offensive as US thwarts UN ceasefire bid

Israel pressed its offensive in Gaza after the United States blocked an extraordinary UN bid to call for a ceasefire in the two-month war.

Hamas and the Palestinian Authority swiftly condemned the US veto as the health ministry in Gaza put the latest death toll in Gaza at 17,487 people, mostly women and children.

An Israeli strike on the southern city of Khan Yunis killed six people, while five others died in a separate attack in Rafah, the ministry said on Saturday.

0723 GMT — 'US veto on Gaza ceasefire 'disappointing and regrettable': China