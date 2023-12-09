BIZTECH
2 MIN READ
Nasdaq settles for $4M over sanctions violations involving Iran
Nasdaq states in an email that the settlement recognizes mitigating factors, including Nasdaq's voluntary disclosure of the transactions in 2014 and the subsequent sale of the Armenian subsidiary in 2018.
Nasdaq settles for $4M over sanctions violations involving Iran
Nasdaq OMX Armenia acknowledged providing services to Iran and Iran's state-owned Bank Mellat. / Photo: AP Archive
December 9, 2023

New York-based stock exchange Nasdaq Inc. has agreed to pay a $4M settlement to the US Department of Treasury over apparent violations of sanctions against Iran by a former Nasdaq unit, the department's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) said on Friday.

Nasdaq OMX Armenia provided services to Iran and Iran's state-owned Bank Mellat, it said.

"The settlement amount reflects OFAC's determination that Nasdaq's conduct was non-egregious and voluntarily self-disclosed," OFAC said.

Recommended

Nasdaq said in an emailed statement that the settlement acknowledged mitigating factors, including Nasdaq's voluntary disclosure of the transactions in 2014 and its sale of the Armenian subsidiary in 2018.

Nasdaq acquired the Armenian Stock Exchange, subsequently renamed Nasdaq OMX Armenia, when it acquired Swedish financial company OMX AB in February 2008.

RelatedAzerbaijan: Armenia and Iran colluded on drug trafficking for 30 years
SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
US chip giant Nvidia to invest $5B in Intel
Huawei unveils new tech for AI as US imposes curbs on export of high-end chips to China
US Fed makes first rate cut of 2025 on employment risks amid Trump pressure
Türkiye’s supersonic jet trainer Hurjet flies high at TEKNOFEST 2025
By Kazim Alam
Young innovators shine at TEKNOFEST Istanbul, driving the next wave of global tech
By Abhishek G Bhaya
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year
AI could boost global trade by nearly 40 percent by 2040: WTO report
Turkish tech festival TEKNOFEST kicks off in Istanbul
Modi thanks Trump, vows to boost India-US ties amid trade talks
US has a deal with China, buyer for TikTok: Trump
Tariffs on China, India over Russian oil 'difficult' despite US pressure on G7: Japan
Japan political party turns to AI leadership after founder quits due to election defeats
Google pledges $6.8B in UK investment ahead of Trump's landmark state visit
Musk goes all in as $1 billion bet sends Tesla climbing
Trump hints TikTok deal reached ahead of Xi phone call
China, US hold fresh round of tariff talks in Spain