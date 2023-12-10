Hundreds of makeshift tents stand in a desolate landscape at the foot of Gaza City's ruined Al Shifa hospital.

At least 30,000 people have taken refuge in its grounds between piles of rubble and waste after Israeli forces raided the medical facility last month, an AFP correspondent reported from the hospital.

Its medical equipment was heavily damaged and is now virtually unusable.

Food is scarce, too, but Palestinians in the besieged enclave still come in search of what little safety a hospital -- supposedly protected under international law -- can afford as the shelling rumbles on.

AFP spoke to Palestinians lacking everything from baby milk to tarpaulins for shelter from the rain and cold.

Mohammed Daloul arrived at Al Shifa "with great difficulty" and described shelling and shooting around the hospital.

The 38-year-old, who fled with his wife and three children, said the artillery fire had not stopped for "several days".

He was unable to take anything from his house in the ruined Zeitoun district of Gaza City's old neighbourhood.

"Our life has become a living hell, there's no electricity, no water, no flour, no bread, no medicine for the children who are all sick," he told AFP.

"All we can think about is survival", he said.

Hospital raid

The largest hospital in bombed-out Gaza had already been under immense strain in the first stages of the war, with bodies piling up after food, fuel and anaesthetics ran out.

But it became a major focus of the Israeli ground offensive, with Israel claiming that Hamas was running a command centre below the facility despite repeated denials from hospital officials and the Palestinian resistance group.

On November 15, Israeli troops sparked international outcry by launching a night-time raid on Al Shifa.

Several people, including the hospital director, were arrested and interrogated.