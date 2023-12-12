WORLD
3 MIN READ
Israel accepts 'owning munitions' containing white phosphorus
The Israeli statement came after the White House expressed concern over a report suggesting that Israel used US supplied white phosphorus in an attack in southern Lebanon.
Israel accepts 'owning munitions' containing white phosphorus
In the publication, Israel's human rights violations in Gaza are vividly presented with photos. / Photo: AA Archive
December 12, 2023

The Israeli army has said it owns munitions with white phosphorus for other purposes rather than attacks.

“We have smoke shells containing white phosphorus, intended for camouflage, and not for the purpose of attacking or starting fires,” the official Israeli Army Radio said.

The Israeli statement came after the White House expressed concern on Monday over a report suggesting that Israel used US-supplied white phosphorus in an attack in southern Lebanon.

“Like many Western armies, the Israeli army also possesses smoke shells containing white phosphorus, which is legal according to international law,” the Israeli Army Radio said.

It added that the munitions “are not legally defined as incendiary weapons.”

The Washington Post reported on the Oct.16 Israeli attack in Dheira, a Lebanese town near the border with Israel, in which, as the report claimed, Israel used US-supplied white phosphorus munitions and at least nine civilians were wounded.

RelatedUN 'concerned' over Israel's use of US-supplied white phosphorus in Lebanon

'Potential war crime'

Recommended

The human rights group Amnesty International called for an investigation into the attack, labeling it as a potential war crime.

Among the nine injured in the attack, at least three were hospitalized, one for days, according to the report.

Anadolu has also taken some photographs showing the use of white phosphorus bombs on civilians in Gaza, while several lawyers said they can be used as evidence in a complaint against Israel.

Since Oct. 7, tensions have flared along the border between Lebanon and Israel amid intermittent exchanges of gunfire between Israeli forces and Hezbollah in the deadliest clashes since the two sides fought a full-scale war in 2006.

The border tension comes amid an Israeli brutal bombardment in the Gaza following a cross-border attack by Palestinian group Hamas.

RelatedIsrael's use of white phosphorus on Gaza verified: Amnesty International
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Kim oversees North Korea attack drone test, pushes AI advancement
Colombia opens peace talks with country’s largest criminal organisation
From Ukraine to Gaza: A tale of double standards in sports
Trump reportedly declines approval of Taiwan military aid package
Syria’s foreign minister meets US officials in Washington
Israel abandons Dr Abu Safiya to disease and hunger in jail
UN's Damascus envoy resigns, hails Syria's resilience
Trump: Putin let me down on Ukraine; disagree with Starmer on Palestinian statehood
Türkiye will be 'the voice of Palestine' at the UN: Erdogan tells Palestine's Abbas
Gulf bloc to strengthen collective security after Israeli attack on Qatar
US trying to 'take back' Bagram Air Base from Taliban to check on China: Trump
EU mulls plan to use frozen Russian assets for Ukraine loan
Missiles worth $500M fired by US to 'defend Israel' during its war with Iran: Pentagon
Strongest response to Israel's Gaza genocide has come from Türkiye: Erdogan
US chip giant Nvidia to invest $5B in Intel
US revokes visas of Indians linked to fentanyl trafficking