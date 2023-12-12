British lawmakers have voted to support the government’s plan to send some asylum-seekers on a one-way trip to Rwanda, keeping alive a policy that has angered human rights groups and cost the UK at least $300 million, without a single flight getting off the ground.

The House of Commons voted 313-269 on Tuesday to approve the government’s Rwanda bill in principle, sending it on for further scrutiny.

The result averts a defeat that would have left Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s authority shredded and his government teetering.

It buys Sunak some breathing space, but tees up further wrangling in the coming weeks.

The bill seeks to overcome a ruling by the UK Supreme Court that the plan to send refugees who reach Britain across the English Channel in boats to Rwanda — where they would stay permanently — is illegal.

The Safety of Rwanda [Asylum and Immigration] Bill faces criticism both from Conservative centrists who think it skirts with breaking international law, and from lawmakers on the party's authoritarian right, who say it doesn't go far enough to ensure refugees who arrive in the UK without permission can be deported.

The government was so nervous about the result that it ordered Climate Minister Graham Stuart to fly back from the COP28 summit in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, where negotiations are in their final hours, for the vote.

But after threatening to block the bill on Tuesday, many of the hardliners abstained in hopes of toughening it up later in the legislative process.

After the vote, Sunak said on social media that "the British people should decide who gets to come to this country — not criminal gangs or foreign courts. That’s what this Bill delivers."

The plan has already cost the government at least $300 million in payments to Rwanda, which agreed in 2022 to process and settle hundreds of asylum-seekers a year from the UK.

Sunak believes that will deter refugees from making hazardous journeys and break the business model of people-smuggling gangs.

A plan built on sand

The plan has faced multiple legal challenges, and Britain’s top court ruled last month that it was illegal, saying Rwanda isn't a safe destination for refugees.

In response, Britain and Rwanda signed a treaty pledging to strengthen protections for refugees.

Sunak's government argues that the treaty allows it to pass a law declaring that Rwanda is a safe destination, regardless of the Supreme Court ruling.