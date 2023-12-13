WORLD
Myanmar rebel alliance denounces peace talks, vows to overthrow junta
Myanmar's ethnic minorities have formed an alliance and declared war on the military junta, vowing armed resistance to achieve freedom.
This file photo taken on October 14, 2016 shows armed rebels belonging to the Kachin Independence Army (KIA) ethnic group moving towards the frontline near Laiza in Kachin state. / Photo: AFP
December 13, 2023

An alliance of Myanmar ethnic minority groups said Wednesday it would fight to end the country's "dictatorship", days after the junta said it had held talks with the alliance facilitated by China.

Clashes have raged across Myanmar's northern Shan state after the Arakan Army, the Myanmar National Democratic Alliance Army and the Ta'ang National Liberation Army launched an offensive in late October.

The groups have seized military positions and border hubs vital for trade with China in what analysts say is the biggest military challenge to the junta since it seized power in 2021.

The alliance said Wednesday it reaffirmed its "commitment to end dictatorship", following the reports of peace talks between the Myanmar junta and the groups.

"Achieving our complete goal needs more time and ongoing efforts. Our dedication remains strong with the entire Myanmar population," said the statement posted on X.

Political solution

Junta spokesman Zaw Min Tun said Monday the military had held talks with the three groups aimed at finding a "political" solution to the conflict.

Those talks had been held "with the help of China", he said, without saying when or where they were held.

China's foreign ministry said it had facilitated talks between the military and the alliance that had yielded "positive results", without giving details.

The offensive has galvanised other opponents of the junta.

Clashes have spread to the east and west of the country and forced more than half a million people to flee their homes, according to the United Nations.

SOURCE:AFP
