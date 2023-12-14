UNESCO has demanded a "full and transparent investigation" to determine the circumstances behind the killing of Anadolu freelance cameraman Montaser Al Sawaf in Palestine's Gaza.

"I deplore the death of Montaser Al Sawaf. The protection of journalists as civilians is a requirement under international law, including UN Security Council Resolution 2222/2015 on the protection of journalists, media professionals and associated personnel in situations of conflict," UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay said in a statement on Thursday.

"I call for a full and transparent investigation to determine the circumstances of this tragedy," Azoulay added.

Al Sawaf, an Anadolu freelance cameraman reporting from Gaza, was killed in Israeli airstrikes on December 1 following a weeklong humanitarian pause between Israel and the Palestinian resistance group Hamas.

The cameraman, his brother Mervan, and other family members were killed during Israeli air strikes in the Ed Durc neighbourhood of southern Gaza.