TÜRKİYE
Turkish first lady visits paediatric patients transferred from Gaza
Turkish First Lady Emine Erdogan reiterates Türkiye's calls for "an immediate permanent ceasefire and humanitarian aid for all innocent Palestinian children struggling to survive in besieged Gaza".
At least 18,787 Palestinians have been killed and 50,897 injured in the Israeli onslaught since October 7, according to Gaza’s health authorities. / Photo: AA
December 14, 2023

Turkish First Lady Emine Erdogan has visited paediatric patients who were transferred from Palestine's Gaza to Türkiye via Egypt.

"Seeing that our Palestinian children, who are under treatment at Ankara Etlik City Hospital, were safe and well renewed our hopes at least to some extent," Erdogan wrote on X on Thursday.

The first lady received information about the health of the children and wished them a speedy recovery.

"With all my heart, I demand an immediate permanent ceasefire and humanitarian aid for all innocent Palestinian children struggling to survive in besieged Gaza," she said.

A total of 182 patients were taken to Türkiye after passing through the Rafah border crossing with Egypt.

Nearly 19,000 Palestinians killed

Türkiye expresses strong solidarity with Palestinians and said it is ready to provide visible and invisible humanitarian support.

Israel has bombarded Gaza from the air and land, imposed a siege and mounted a ground offensive following a cross-border attack by the Palestinian resistance group, Hamas, on October 7.

At least 18,787 Palestinians have since been killed and 50,897 injured in the Israeli onslaught, according to Gaza’s health authorities.

Nearly 1,200 Israelis are believed to have been killed in the Hamas attack, while around 139 hostages remain in captivity.

SOURCE:AA
