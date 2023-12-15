"As two NATO Allies and EU candidate countries, Türkiye and Albania are net contributors to preserving peace and stability in the Balkans," said a joint statement issued by the Turkish Foreign Ministry on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between two countries.

Friday marked the 100th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries. This milestone has been celebrated through conferences, exhibitions, and concerts organised in Ankara and Tirana, according to the ministry.

Turkish-Albanian relations, which have been the scene of long-term cooperation, partnership, and different agreements for a century, were crowned with the Strategic Partnership Agreement signed by Türkiye’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama in 2021.

Diplomatic relations were officially established with the "Agreement on Eternal Friendship and Cooperation" signed between the two countries on December 15, 1923.

Historical background

Though diplomatic relations were established between the two countries with the signing of the Agreement on Eternal Friendship and Cooperation in 1923, the agreement entered into force on June 15,1925.

According to the Albanian Ministry of Europe and Foreign Affairs, the country's first ambassador to Türkiye, Rauf Fico, presented his letter of credence on April 13, 1926. In the same year, Tahir Lutfi was appointed as the first Turkish ambassador to Tirana.

However, following WWII, a communist government was established in Albania, which refused to recognise the previous governments' foreign relations and agreements.

Although relations between Albania and Türkiye were interrupted for a while during the communist regime, they were restored in 1959. In this context, agreements were signed between the two countries in different fields.

Strategic partnership

Following the collapse of communism in Albania in 1991, relations between the two countries took on a new dimension.

The program of the Socialist Party of Albania, led by incumbent Prime Minister Edi Rama, who came to power in 2013, stated that the newly formed government would support strong and strategic relations with Türkiye.

Relations developed in this context in areas such as defence, health, education, and culture. Many high-level visits were made by officials from the two countries before the formalisation of the strategic partnership.

The formalisation of the two countries' strategic partnership during Rama's visit to Ankara in January 2021 is regarded as a watershed moment in Turkish-Albanian relations.

Prime Minister Rama and President Erdogan signed a joint political declaration establishing the High Level Strategic Cooperation Council on January 6, 2021, elevating relations between the two countries to the level of strategic partnership.

In December 2022, a contract was signed in Tirana for the purchase of a fleet of Bayraktar TB2 UCAVs as part of the Albanian Armed Forces' modernisation as a NATO member and strategic partner.

With the expansion of Türkiye-Albania relations in political and economic fields, trade between the two countries has also increased. Currently, nearly 600 Turkish companies are operating in Albania, employing thousands of people.