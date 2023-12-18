Migration has always been woven into the fabric of human history – from the time the first human ancestor stepped out of Africa in search of new land and life nearly two million years ago.

In modern times, individuals seeking better possibilities remain a part of the dynamic pattern of international migration, whether escaping conflicts and violence or environmental degradation, the climate crisis, and more.

As the world observes International Migrants Day on December 18, here's a closer look at several key global statistics of what is today considered a growing humanitarian crisis.

Based on numbers from the World Migration Report, there were about 281 million international migrants in 2021, a 27 percent increase compared to 2010 when there were 221 million migrants who had made cross border travels.

So far this year, 2,500 people have died or gone missing while trying to cross the Mediterranean to Europe, while some 186,000 people have arrived in European countries during the same period, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees said in September.

In Europe, reduced migration is a top priority, with Austria leading the list of countries in the region, according to a survey by the non-profit organisation Alliance of Democracies.

The Democracy Perception Index 2023 surveyed almost 54,000 people in 53 countries and found that 19 percent of respondents in Europe favoured curbing migration, while only 12 percent worldwide ranked reducing migration among the top three issues their government should focus more on.

The highest scores of all 53 countries surveyed are Austria (34 percent), Germany (31 percent), the Netherlands (30 percent), France (28 percent) and Sweden (27 percent). Conversely, countries such as the Philippines (3 percent), Indonesia (3 percent), Kenya (2 percent), Brazil (1 percent), and Nigeria (1 percent), ranked reducing migration as less of a priority.

Anti-immigrant sentiments are reportedly on the rise despite studies showing that immigrants contribute to growth in countries they come from as well as move to.

The World Development Report 2023: Migrants, Refugees, and Societies state populations across the globe are ageing at an unprecedented rate, making many countries increasingly reliant on migration to realise long-term growth potential.

Well-off countries, as well as a growing number of middle-income countries—traditionally among the main sources of migrants—face diminishing populations, says the report, intensifying the global competition for workers and talent.

At the same time, most low-income countries are expected to see a boom in population, leading to more push to create jobs for young people.

"Migration can be a powerful force for prosperity and development," said World Bank Senior Managing Director Axel van Trotsenburg. "When it is managed properly, it provides benefits for all people — in origin and destination societies."

Major mass migrations now underway include:

- The Eastern Mediterranean route

- The Mediterranean Sea route

- Central American route

- Southeast Asian route

Growing anti-immigrant sentiment

The win of Geert Wilders's far-right Party for Freedom (PVV) in the Dutch elections has elicited fears of Islamophobia and harsher immigration control after Wilders vowed to bring an end to a "tsunami of asylum and immigration" in his victory speech in November.

Vowing to bring an end to a "tsunami of asylum and immigration", Wilders rode a wave of anti-immigrant sentiment, pinning the blame on asylum seekers and immigrants for the lack of housing, rising cost of living, and overburdened healthcare system in the country.

In Britain, lawmakers have voted to support the government's controversial proposal to transfer irregular refugees and asylum-seekers in the country to Rwanda.

British courts initially ruled last month that the plan was illegal as the East African country may not be safe for migrants, who could potentially be forced to return to places where they face persecution.