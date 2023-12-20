Turkish security forces "neutralised" four PKK/YPG terrorists in northern Syria, the National Defence Ministry has said.

The ministry said on Wednesday that the Turkish soldiers "neutralised" the terrorists who were found to be preparing an attack in the Operation Olive Branch area.

“We continue to strongly respond to the attack attempted by PKK/YPG terrorists who seek to disturb the peace and security,” the ministry said on X.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralised" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

PKK/YPG terrorists hide out in northern Syria, near the Turkish border, where they plan and carry out attacks on both locals and nearby settlements in Türkiye.