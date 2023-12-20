Somalia has received a second batch of humanitarian aid shipments from Türkiye, destined for those affected by the country's recent heavy floods caused by El Nino phenomena.

“This aid is aimed to be distributed to the needy facing difficulties across the country,” Somalia’s National Disaster Management Agency Commissioner Mahamuud Moallim, who received the shipment, said, expressing gratitude to Türkiye for its support in the challenging time.

The aid is the second shipment from the Turkish Red Crescent to arrive in the Horn of Africa nation since flood relief began in mid-October of this year.

Extreme floods caused by El Nino phenomena, which were declared a "national state of emergency" by the Somali government last month, have killed more than 100 people, displaced over 750,000, and overall affected over 2 million inhabitants of the country.

Media equipment for The Gambia

The Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) on Tuesday donated technical media equipment to The Gambia, a West African country that will host next year’s Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) summit.