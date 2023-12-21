Press For Palestine, an initiative for Palestinian journalists, has released a single-copy newspaper in Besiktas district of Istanbul to draw attention toward the nearly 100 journalists killed by Israel while on duty in Palestine.

The single-copy newspaper, Gazzete, was distributed in various squares across the Türkiye's city on Wednesday.

Spokesperson of the platform, Hayrunnisa Cicek, said Israel is behind the "largest journalist massacre in history", adding Israel's systematic massacres in Palestinian territories since 1948 reached an unprecedented scale since October 7.

Highlighting the devastating effect of Israel's attacks in besieged Gaza and detailing the tragic loss of lives, including children, doctors and families seeking refuge in supposed safe zones, she criticised the global silence in the face of the tragedy, accusing governments of complicity in Israel's actions.

Cicek condemned Israel's use of the media to portray the attacks as a legitimate defence, emphasising the need for international attention and condemnation.

Israel has killed at least 20,000 Palestinians and wounded more than 52,600 others in its brutal war on besieged Gaza.

Palestinian journalists uncovering Israel's war crimes

Cicek pointed out that media professionals supporting Palestinian resistance have experienced mobbing or job losses.

She emphasised how Palestinian journalists, through their significant resistance, triggered a global intifada, exposing Israel's war crimes to the world and breaking the circulation of false narratives perpetuated by the occupying force.

Journalists exposed the traces of Israel's use of phosphorus bombs had revealed the extent of the massacre in Palestine, she said.