TÜRKİYE
Istanbul newspaper sheds light on 'largest journalist massacre in history'
Press For Palestine issues single-copy newspaper, Gazzete, to highlight killings of nearly 100 journalists in Palestine by Israel during its ongoing war on besieged Gaza.
The body of Palestinian journalist Adel Zourob, who was killed in an Israeli strike, lies on the ground during his funeral in Rafah, in southern Gaza on December 19, 2023.  / Photo: Reuters
December 21, 2023

Press For Palestine, an initiative for Palestinian journalists, has released a single-copy newspaper in Besiktas district of Istanbul to draw attention toward the nearly 100 journalists killed by Israel while on duty in Palestine.

The single-copy newspaper, Gazzete, was distributed in various squares across the Türkiye's city on Wednesday.

Spokesperson of the platform, Hayrunnisa Cicek, said Israel is behind the "largest journalist massacre in history", adding Israel's systematic massacres in Palestinian territories since 1948 reached an unprecedented scale since October 7.

Highlighting the devastating effect of Israel's attacks in besieged Gaza and detailing the tragic loss of lives, including children, doctors and families seeking refuge in supposed safe zones, she criticised the global silence in the face of the tragedy, accusing governments of complicity in Israel's actions.

Cicek condemned Israel's use of the media to portray the attacks as a legitimate defence, emphasising the need for international attention and condemnation.

Israel has killed at least 20,000 Palestinians and wounded more than 52,600 others in its brutal war on besieged Gaza.

Palestinian journalists uncovering Israel's war crimes

Cicek pointed out that media professionals supporting Palestinian resistance have experienced mobbing or job losses.

She emphasised how Palestinian journalists, through their significant resistance, triggered a global intifada, exposing Israel's war crimes to the world and breaking the circulation of false narratives perpetuated by the occupying force.

Journalists exposed the traces of Israel's use of phosphorus bombs had revealed the extent of the massacre in Palestine, she said.

Cicek highlighted that Israel attempts to silence Palestinian journalists who expose the atrocities and war crimes committed against civilians, regardless of age or gender.

She noted that the number of journalists killed has reached 97 and more than 50 have been unlawfully detained by Israel since October 7.

Access to Gaza for media personnel has been restricted, hindering the coverage of the realities on the ground, she said.

Gaza journalists killing surpasses WW2 media toll

Amir Lafi, the head of the Palestinian Journalists Association, emphasised that what is happening in Gaza is not a war but a genocide and massacre.

Lafi said journalists are crucial in exposing the genocide, war and massacre in Gaza.

He noted that since the beginning of the conflict, Israel has targeted journalists, resulting in the deaths of 97 in a short period.

Lafi noted that during the six years of World War II, 69 journalists were killed; 63 in the 20-year Vietnam War and 17 in the three-year Korean War.

He stressed that within just 2 months, nearly 100 journalists have been killed by Israel.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
