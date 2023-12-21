A well-known tech entrepreneur and software engineer, who once blew the lid of Silicon Valley’s drug-fuelled sex parties, has lambasted the tech world’s “silence around the genocide in Gaza”.

In a blog post titled ‘I can’t sleep’, Paul Biggar said that “pro-Israeli investors have created a culture of fear in tech where supporters of Palestinian freedom feel unable to raise their voices”.

He exhorted people in the tech industry to speak out for the Palestinian cause “just like most in tech made Black Lives Matter statements in 2020”.

He urged co-tech workers not to support companies and investors which support Israel and “whitewash genocide”.