Germany's Hapag-Lloyd and Hong Kong's OOCL have said they would avoid the Red Sea, the latest shipping companies to do so after attacks by Yemen's Houthi group on vessels disrupted global trade, prompting the establishment of a naval task force.

Hapag-Lloyd said on Thursday that it would reroute 25 ships by the end of the year from the key waterway as freight rates and shipping stocks have increased because of the disruption. Avoiding the Red Sea and Suez Canal means following a far longer route around Africa.

"Up to this moment, we have guided OOCL-operated vessels to either divert route or suspend sailing to Red Sea," Hong Kong-headquartered container group OOCL said in a statement on Thursday, the first time it had confirmed pausing sailings.

"We will continue to assess the feasibility of various options and will take appropriate countermeasures according to different conditions," OOCL said.

A Hapag-Lloyd spokesperson said one of the company's ships, the Al Jasrah, was attacked near Yemen on Dec. 15 on its way to Singapore and the company would take more decisions on routes by the end of the year.

The spokesperson said the company had received no detailed information about the US-led naval coalition aimed at protecting Red Sea shipping.

Coalition to ensure safe passage

Greece said on Thursday it would send a naval frigate to the area to help protect shipping as part of a multinational coalition announced by the United States to ensure safe passage through the waterway.

Greek ship-owners control about 20 percent of the world's commercial vessels in terms of carrying capacity.

However, several countries the United States said would join the coalition have signalled they do not expect to send much naval power to the region while Saudi Arabia, which borders the Red Sea, was not listed as taking part.

The Houthi leader has meanwhile threatened to escalate attacks to include US naval ships, raising the prospect of a wider conflict around the Bab Al Mandab strait.

Shipping companies remain in the dark over the new naval force being assembled by the United States, sources said on Wednesday.