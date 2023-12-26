January

Following successive and severe winter storms, caused by atmospheric rivers — which are essentially “rivers” in the sky that release heavy rain — parts of the US state California were struck by three weeks of flooding that wrecked homes, leaving more than 500,000 people without power and thousands evacuated, and claiming at least 22 lives.

On January 9, President Joe Biden issued an emergency declaration for the state of California, ordering federal assistance to help in response efforts to ensure safety and public health.

February

The world witnessed its deadliest earthquakes in recent history when a 7.7 magnitude quake hit southern Türkiye near the border of Syria on February 6, followed by a 7.6 magnitude earthquake nine hours later, devastating Kahramanmaras and 11 other Turkish provinces.

Over 50,000 deaths were recorded, and local and international aid poured into the earthquake-hit regions to mitigate the crisis, which affected around 14 million people.

According to UN Development Programme Türkiye Resident Representative Louisa Vinton, the twin quakes were to be considered as “the largest earthquake disaster in Türkiye’s history and perhaps the largest natural disaster the country has ever faced.”

March

Scotland elected Humza Yousaf as head of the Scottish government, the first person of colour to serve as first minister, in March. The son of Asian immigrants of Muslim Pakistani heritage, Yousaf won 52 percent of the final votes, and now leads the Scottish National Party (SNP).

On March 27, Mayor of London Sadiq Khan congratulated Yousaf on his election as the new SNP leader. Khan posted on X, “As Scotland’s first ethnic minority First Minister, the significance of this moment cannot be understated. Scotland and London have much in common, and I look forward to working with you.”

His win to replace predecessor Nicola Sturgeon, who held the position for eight years, involved running on a platform dedicated to delivering Scottish independence, alleviating cost of living, rejoining the European Union, and transitioning to renewable energy, in addition to other campaign promises.

April

Following months of tension, a bloody power struggle between Sudanese army chief Abdel Fattah al Burhan and Rapid Support Forces (RSF) commander Mohamed Hamdan “Hemedti” Daglo pulled Sudan into a whirlwind of chaos and violence in mid-April over plans for a political transition and integration of the latter into the official Sudanese army.

UN data indicated that over six million people were displaced and forced to leave their homes due to the fighting between the army and paramilitary RSF.

More than 12,000 people have been killed in Sudan since the violence erupted, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said in a statement on December 7, adding that, “Sudan is now the country with the largest number of displaced people and the largest child displacement crisis in the world.”

May

After heading to the ballot boxes on May 14, Turkish citizens went back to the voting booths again on May 28 after none of the candidates received more than 50 percent of the votes needed to secure a win in the first round vote of the 2023 Turkish presidential elections.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan won re-election with 52.18 percent of the votes, and is now serving another five-year term. Erdogan has been president of Türkiye since 2014, retaining the presidency in 2018 following the first presidential election under the constitutional reform of 2017.

"We will embrace all 85 million people (in the country), regardless of their political views, origins or sect," pledged Erdogan in his inauguration ceremony after being sworn in as president in Ankara.

June

Five people were aboard a submersible that imploded during a dive to view the Titanic wreckage in the North Atlantic Ocean off the coast of Newfoundland, Canada, on June 18.

Stockton Rush — founder and CEO of OceanGate Expeditions, the American tourism and expedition company that developed the vessel — was killed along with four other passengers: Shahzada Dawood, his son Suleman Dawood, Hamish Harding, and Paul-Henri Nargeolet.

Questions regarding the submersible’s safety and risk management arose following the implosion. However, Guillermo Sohnlein, who co-founded OceanGate with Rush in 2009, told Reuters, “Stockton was one of the most astute risk managers I'd ever met. He was very risk-averse. He was very keenly aware of the risks of operating in the deep ocean environment, and he was very committed to safety.”

July