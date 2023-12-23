Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has announced that his government would step up efforts to contain irregular migration flows, ahead of a high-level US visit next week.

The pledge came a day after Lopez Obrador spoke with US President Joe Biden by telephone about the hot-button issue.

Lopez Obrador said Friday the "extraordinary" migration situation would be the focus of talks with Secretary of State Antony Blinken and other senior US officials in Mexico City on Wednesday.

He said that Mexico would boost containment measures in the south near the Guatemalan border.

"The agreement is that we continue working together and we already have a proposal to reinforce our plans," Lopez Obrador said.

Related Biden to send delegation to Mexico for immediate talks on migration crisis

Talks to address border security, irregular migration, and regional cooperation

Blinken will be accompanied on his visit by Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas and White House Homeland Security Advisor Liz Sherwood Randall, the Biden administration said Thursday.