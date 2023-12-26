An international rights organisation has submitted a report with the International Criminal Court (ICC) and UN rapporteurs, documenting human rights violations by the Israeli army in its attacks on Gaza, describing the Palestinian killings as genocide and demanding investigations into the ongoing onslaught.

The Geneva-based Euro-Mediterranean Human Rights Monitor (Euro-Med) in its initial findings submitted on Tuesday to ICC and UN rapporteurs documented instances of executions carried out by the Israeli army in Gaza.

"According to Euro-Med Monitor estimates, more than 28,000 Palestinians have been killed since the start of the Israeli genocide campaign in the Gaza Strip, a number that includes those who remain trapped under the rubble of destroyed buildings and are now presumed dead," the statement said.

"Women and children make up 70 percent of the recorded victims. Thus, Palestinian deaths constitute the highest rate of civilian casualties worldwide in the 21st century."

Widespread killing operations