Local authorities in Gaza accused Israel of stealing organs from the bodies of Palestinians and urged for an international probe into it.

In a statement, the Gaza-based government media office said late Tuesday the examination of bodies revealed that their shapes changed significantly due to the theft of vital organs from the corpses.

It added that the Israeli army handed bodies without their names and refused to specify from where they were seized.

It also said that the Israeli army repeated such an act during the ongoing war on Gaza and also exhumed bodies from graveyards.

The statement criticized what it said "the silent position of the international organisations operating in Gaza, including the International Committee of the Red Cross, towards such an awful crime by the (Israeli) occupation."

The Israeli authorities are yet to comment on the accusations.

Mass graves