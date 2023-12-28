Ugandan chef Dorcus Mirembe, popularly known as Mama D, set a Guinness World Record as an individual by breaking an Irishman's record for cooking for nearly 120 hours.

Mama D's current cooking time is 123 hours and 20 minutes, counting from the time this report was filed.

She began her cooking journey on Dec. 23 and is attempting to continue until Dec. 31.

The individual record for the longest cook-a-thon was held by Irish chef Alan Fisher, who set it in Japan earlier this year for cooking from Sept. 28 to Oct. 3.

Numerous Ugandans have flocked to her cooking venue to offer all forms of support from financial to moral.

Government officials, businesspeople, and celebrities have all rallied her around by sending messages through different social media platforms, while many others have physically visited her at her restaurant near Kampala.

Various food companies have generously provided her with cooking supplies and other essential items.