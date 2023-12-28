CULTURE
3 MIN READ
Ugandan chef Mama D breaks world record with 123-hour cooking marathon
Chef Dorcus Mirembe, also known as Mama D, began her culinary journey on Dec. 23 and plans to continue until Dec. 31.
Ugandan chef Mama D breaks world record with 123-hour cooking marathon
Official recognition is awaiting the announcement of the Guinness World Records judges. / Photo: X/mama_ds_keychen
December 28, 2023

Ugandan chef Dorcus Mirembe, popularly known as Mama D, set a Guinness World Record as an individual by breaking an Irishman's record for cooking for nearly 120 hours.

Mama D's current cooking time is 123 hours and 20 minutes, counting from the time this report was filed.

She began her cooking journey on Dec. 23 and is attempting to continue until Dec. 31.

The individual record for the longest cook-a-thon was held by Irish chef Alan Fisher, who set it in Japan earlier this year for cooking from Sept. 28 to Oct. 3.

Numerous Ugandans have flocked to her cooking venue to offer all forms of support from financial to moral.

Government officials, businesspeople, and celebrities have all rallied her around by sending messages through different social media platforms, while many others have physically visited her at her restaurant near Kampala.

Various food companies have generously provided her with cooking supplies and other essential items.

Recommended
RelatedNigeria chef breaks world record for longest solo cooking

Inspiration behind the challenge

She told Anadolu that during her culinary challenge, she cooked dishes from all over Uganda and is offering all of the cooked food for free.

"All food is free… it is such people who keep us going. All one needs is to have the appetite, that’s all. Whoever eats encourages me," she said.

She explained that she was inspired to take on the challenge because of the variety of foods available in the country.

"Uganda is bestowed with an abundance of traditional foods and I want to showcase them to the world, to be the ambassador for the wonderful diverse cuisines of Uganda, the pearl of Africa," she added.

Official recognition is awaiting the announcement of the Guinness World Records judges.

RelatedHistory on the menu: 'World's best restaurant' in Spain to reopen as museum
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Pig heads kept outside nine Paris mosques
1,300+ filmmakers, actors vow to refuse to work with Israeli film institutions
Gaza's Hind Rajab film at Venice targeted by hate campaign: director
Roblox to impose age controls this year following ban
After 14 years, Church of Saint Anna reopens in Syria’s Idlib
Poll finds 6 in 10 US Gen Z side with Hamas against Israel
Thousands protest Israeli genocidal war on Gaza near Venice Film Festival
Once a preserve of the rich, English is helping millions escape poverty in South Asia, new book says
By Umer Bin Ajmal
Netizens slam 'Jesus lover' Valentina Gomez for Quran sacrilege, noting it mentions Jesus 25 times
Israel accused of targeting clerics, churches to weaken Gaza’s social fabric
Ukraine has an axe to grind with Woody Allen
'Ecstasy' in Istanbul: Sami Yusuf inspires 25,000 with music and solidarity
Trump wonders how bad slavery was. History shows it was one of the worst crimes against humanity.
'Cool with Holocaust Museum' — Outrage as Trump slams US museums for focus on 'how bad slavery was'
Majority of Americans think alcohol bad for health as drinking hits record low
Why Shah Rukh Khan winning a top award opens old wounds and reveals India’s social fractures
By Quratulain Rehbar