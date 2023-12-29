Israeli soldiers ignored cries for "help" when they stormed a Gaza building holding three hostages just days before killing them by mistake, a military investigation has said.

The soldiers also heard "hostages" shouted in Hebrew on December 10, but interpreted that as a "terrorist deception attempt" by Hamas fighters to lure them into the building in the Gaza district of Shejaiya, the probe said on Thursday.

Believing the building was rigged with explosives, the soldiers exited and killed five Hamas fighters trying to escape, it added.

The hostages then probably fled the building also, and on December 15, Israeli soldiers shot them after mistakenly identifying them as a threat, the investigation said.

Two were killed instantly. The third hostage fled and soldiers were ordered to hold fire in order to identify him, the probe said.

Hearing cries of "help!" and "they're shooting at me", Israeli commanders asked the surviving hostage to advance towards the soldiers.

But two soldiers "who did not hear the order" because of "noise" from a nearby tank shot him dead.

Related Resistance groups reject truce, swap deal until Israel stops war on Gaza

'Could have been prevented'