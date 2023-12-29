Iran has executed four people and sentenced several others to prison for having alleged links with Israel’s Mossad security service, local media has reported.

Mizan, the news website affiliated with the country’s judiciary, said three men and one woman were executed on Friday morning. It identified the men as Vafa Hanareh, Aram Omari, Rahman Parhazo and the woman as Nasim Namazi. The report didn’t say how the deaths were carried out, but Iran usually applies hanging.

The four were charged with kidnapping several Iranian security forces to extract intelligence information, Mizan reported. They were also accused of setting fire to cars and apartments of some of Iran’s intelligence agents.

The report also said several others — working with the same group — were each sentenced to 10 years in jail, without giving further details.

This came less than a week after an alleged Israeli air strike killed a high-ranking Iranian general in Syria.