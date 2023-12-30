WORLD
2 MIN READ
Several civilians killed, injured in Syrian regime attack in Idlib
Army, stationed in Saraqib, Idlib, along with Iranian-backed terror groups, launch attack on centre of Idlib.
Several civilians killed, injured in Syrian regime attack in Idlib
Relatives bury five members of the same family, killed overnight in a Russian airstrike, during their funeral at their village of Kfar Shalaya in Syria's Idlib province on December 26, 2023. / Photo: AFP
December 30, 2023

Two civilians were killed and 15 injured in an attack by the Syrian army on the city centre in Idlib.

Syrian army forces stationed in the eastern Saraqib district of Idlib, along with Iran-backed terror groups, launched a ground-to-ground artillery attack on the city centre.

Two civilians were killed in the attack on Saturday, according to information from the Syrian Civil Defense, or White Helmets. The injured civilians were transported to hospitals.

In a 2017 meeting, Türkiye, Russia and Iran decided to establish four de-escalation zones in areas not under the control of the Syrian government.

Despite the agreement, the Assad regime, supported by Iranian-backed militants and Russia, continued attacks, seizing three of the four designated zones and turning its focus toward Idlib.

While Türkiye and Russia reached an additional agreement in September 2018 to reinforce the ceasefire, attacks escalated again in May 2019.

RelatedAerial attacks on convoy from Iraq bound for Syria
Recommended

Millions displaced

Following a new agreement between Türkiye and Russia in March 2020, the ceasefire has largely held.

Between 2017 and 2020, approximately 2 million civilians fleeing attacks were forced to migrate to areas near the Turkish border.

Syria has been embroiled in a vicious civil war since early 2011 when the Bashar al-Assad regime cracked down on pro-democracy protests with unexpected ferocity.

Hundreds of thousands of people have been killed and more than 10 million others displaced, according to UN estimates.

RelatedFourth Anniversary of Operation Peace Spring: A look back at what Türkiye has achieved in Syria
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Colombia opens peace talks with country’s largest criminal organisation
From Ukraine to Gaza: A tale of double standards in sports
Trump reportedly declines approval of Taiwan military aid package
Syria’s foreign minister meets US officials in Washington
Israel abandons Dr Abu Safiya to disease and hunger in jail
UN's Damascus envoy resigns, hails Syria's resilience
Trump: Putin let me down on Ukraine; disagree with Starmer on Palestinian statehood
Türkiye will be 'the voice of Palestine' at the UN: Erdogan tells Palestine's Abbas
Gulf bloc to strengthen collective security after Israeli attack on Qatar
US trying to 'take back' Bagram Air Base from Taliban to check on China: Trump
EU mulls plan to use frozen Russian assets for Ukraine loan
Missiles worth $500M fired by US to 'defend Israel' during its war with Iran: Pentagon
Strongest response to Israel's Gaza genocide has come from Türkiye: Erdogan
US chip giant Nvidia to invest $5B in Intel
US revokes visas of Indians linked to fentanyl trafficking
Netanyahu's Gaza occupation push is a death sentence for Israeli hostages: former captive