Two civilians were killed and 15 injured in an attack by the Syrian army on the city centre in Idlib.

Syrian army forces stationed in the eastern Saraqib district of Idlib, along with Iran-backed terror groups, launched a ground-to-ground artillery attack on the city centre.

Two civilians were killed in the attack on Saturday, according to information from the Syrian Civil Defense, or White Helmets. The injured civilians were transported to hospitals.

In a 2017 meeting, Türkiye, Russia and Iran decided to establish four de-escalation zones in areas not under the control of the Syrian government.

Despite the agreement, the Assad regime, supported by Iranian-backed militants and Russia, continued attacks, seizing three of the four designated zones and turning its focus toward Idlib.

While Türkiye and Russia reached an additional agreement in September 2018 to reinforce the ceasefire, attacks escalated again in May 2019.