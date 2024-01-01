Heavy rains have lashed parts of Australia's east, triggering flash flooding, inundating roads and bringing more pain for some residents reeling after the intense thunderstorms that hit the region over the Christmas holidays.

The northeastern New South Wales and southeastern Queensland regions were pounded by a wild weather system overnight, with several towns taking roughly a month's rainfall over 24 hours to Monday morning.

There were no casualties reported but more heavy rain is forecast until Tuesday morning, with totals set to exceed 250 millimetres (9.8 inches), more than the January average.

"This situation continues to be dangerous and dynamic," Miriam Bradbury, a forecaster at the Bureau of Meteorology, said in a video message on social media platform X.

"This locally intense rainfall is most likely with thunderstorms through the day today and potentially could lead to life-threatening flash flooding."

'Stay home'