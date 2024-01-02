The leader of Sudanese paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo has met with civilian pro-democracy politicians in Addis Ababa, the latest stop in a foreign tour as his troops take the upper hand in a devastating nine-month war.

The meeting comes on Monday as General Dagalo, known as Hemedti, has appeared to present himself as a possible leader of a country now home to the world's largest displacement crisis, with little aid reaching millions in need amid threats of famine.

He has also been received by leaders in Uganda, Ethiopia, and Djibouti, which army head and Sudan's head of state Abdel Fattah al Burhan described as "acts of hostility."

The threat of further expansion of the RSF, which has taken hold of the centre and most of the west of the country, has prompted calls for civilians to take up arms, with observers warning of all-out civil war.

The local pro-democracy, anti-military resistance committee has accused the RSF of killing hundreds of civilians, kidnapping, and looting in Wad Madani, capital of Gezira State, which it took over late last month.

Hundreds of thousands had sought refuge there from the capital Khartoum to the north. Civilians in the farming villages of the state reported similar activity, including RSF soldiers raiding homes demanding cars and women.

That pattern, repeated throughout the war, prompted the US last month to say that the RSF has committed war crimes and crimes against humanity, as well as ethnic cleansing in West Darfur state.