Wednesday, January 3, 2024

2029 GMT — The United States has criticised South Africa for bringing a genocide case against Israel before the UN's top court, rejecting accusations against its ally over its brutal war in besieged Gaza.

"This submission is meritless, counterproductive and completely without any basis in fact whatsoever," White House National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby told a briefing.

State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said separately that from a US assessment, "We have not at this point seen acts that constitute genocide."

"Genocide is, of course, a heinous atrocity," Miller told reporters. "Those are allegations that should not be made lightly."

Israel has angrily rejected the accusation by South Africa, with the Foreign Ministry calling it "blood libel," a reference to ancient anti-Semitic conspiracies, and even accused the African country of conspiring with "terrorists."

South Africa often criticises Israel and draws parallels to its own history of apartheid.

More updates 👇

2100 GMT — Türkiye sends 2,300 tonnes of humanitarian aid to Gaza

Türkiye has loaded a new ship with over 2,300 tonnes of humanitarian aid for the people of besieged Gaza, the country's disaster management authority said.

The fleet of 109 trucks carrying 2,334 tonnes of humanitarian aid has been loaded onto the ship "Bestekar," which is anchored in the Mersin International Port on the north-eastern coast of the Mediterranean Sea in southern Türkiye.

The aid was prepared with the help of 29 NGOs and coordinated by the Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency [AFAD], and Mersin Governorship.

"We will send 2,334 tonnes of humanitarian aid materials, including flour, pasta, water, tomato paste, sugar, tents, blankets, and hygiene materials. Palestine is our brother country. We are always standing by them," Cenk Yildiz, the head of AFAD's Mersin province, told Anadolu Agency.

The ship will dock at Egypt's Al Arish Port before delivering aid to Palestine.

2058 GMT — Hamas has 'significant force posture' inside Gaza: US

Hamas forces in besieged Gaza remain "significant," the White House has said.

National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby told reporters that the Biden administration has estimates for the number of Hamas fighters that remain on the battlefield, but said he is "loathe" to release them.

"Hamas still has a significant force posture inside Gaza," he said.

When asked about Israel's stated aim of "eradicating" Hamas in Gaza, Kirby deflected, saying, "We don't believe that military attacks alone are going to eradicate an ideology. And it's not likely that you're going to get rid of every single Hamas fighter."

"So, in that sense, you still have to reconcile yourself with the fact that there may still be some Hamas around even when your military operation is over. That said, what they absolutely can do is eradicate the threat that Hamas poses to the Israeli people. And you can do that by going after leadership. You can do that by going after their infrastructure. You can do that by going after their resources," he said.

2043 GMT — Eighteen shipping companies re-route around Africa amid Red Sea attacks

Eighteen shipping companies are re-routing their vessels around Africa to avoid the Red Sea amid an upsurge in attacks on shipping, blamed by Western countries on Yemen's Houthi rebels, the UN's maritime agency said.

"A significant number of companies, around 18 shipping companies, have already decided to reroute their vessels around South Africa in order to reduce the attacks on vessels," said International Maritime Organization chief Arsenio Dominguez.

"[This] represents an additional 10 days to the journeys [and] negative impact on trade and on increasing freight rates."

1819 GMT —Hamas official's assassination 'won't go unpunished': Nasrallah

Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah said that the assassination of the deputy head of Hamas' Political Bureau, Saleh al Arouri, "will not go unpunished."

"What happened yesterday and Arouri’s assassination was very dangerous," Nasrallah said in a speech Wednesday evening. “This attack (in Beirut’s southern neighbourhood) was the first since 2006,” he added.

Nasrallah said Arouri’s assassination "was an Israeli attempt to create an image of a victory after it failed to achieve its goals in Gaza."

"If the enemy thinks of waging a war on Lebanon, we will fight without restraint, without rules, without limits and without restrictions," Nasrallah said in a televised speech. "We are not afraid of war," he said, adding that "for now, we are fighting on the frontline following meticulous calculations".

"Israel has been weakened" by Hamas's October 7 onslaught, Nasrallah said, adding that the country was "now on the path to extinction".

1845 GMT — UK urges Israel to allow more aid into Gaza

Britain urged Israel to "allow" more humanitarian aid into Gaza.

"More must be done to get humanitarian aid into Gaza – Israel must allow significantly more supplies in to reduce the risk of hunger and disease," Foreign Secretary David Cameron wrote on social media platform X.

Cameron added that the UK "also wants to see the immediate release of hostages and progress towards a sustainable ceasefire." He further wrote that he spoke "today about how we can work together on these issues" with Israel’s new Foreign Minister Israel Katz.

1841 GMT — US remains concerned about Middle East conflict spreading after Beirut assassination: State Dept

The United States remains incredibly concerned about the risk of the conflict in Gaza spreading to other fronts after the killing of a senior Hamas leader in Beirut, State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said.

The United States rejected suggestions that ally Israel or Washington was behind deadly blasts in Iran at the grave of Revolutionary Guards commander Qasem Soleimani, who was killed four years ago in a US strike.

"The United States was not involved in any way, and any suggestion to the contrary is ridiculous," State Department spokesman Matthew Miller told reporters. "We have no reason to believe that Israel was involved in this explosion," he said.

Miller said he could not offer an assessment on who carried it out but called Saleh al Arouri "a brutal terrorist with civilian blood on his hands."

Israel has neither confirmed nor denied it was behind the assassination on Tuesday.

1812 GMT — UN 'completely' against forced displacement in Gaza

The UN is "completely" against forced displacement of Palestinians in Gaza, said a spokesperson.

"As a principle, we are completely against forced displacement. So that needs to be made very, very clear. The aim really should be for Palestinians to be safe in Gaza, for the civilians to be safe in Gaza," Florencia Soto Nino, associate spokesperson for Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, told reporters.

"We've been very clear that we're not advocating, that no one should be advocating for mass displacement of Palestinians out of Gaza and that they should be safe in their homes," Nino said.

Every person has the right to be protected from forced displacement from their home or residence, she said, adding that so far, 85% of Gaza's population has been internally displaced and living in "pretty dire conditions."

"They have the right to return to their homes," she added.

1802 GMT — Israeli army confirms death of hostage in rescue operation

Israel's military confirmed that a hostage kidnapped in the October 7 Hamas attack was killed during a failed army rescue operation in December in Gaza.

Sahar Baruch, among 250 hostages seized by Hamas and taken to Gaza on Oct. 7, was confirmed dead last month by his kibbutz community.

"At this stage, we are unable to determine the circumstances around his death and whether he was killed by (Israeli) fire or he was murdered by Hamas," the army said in a statement.

Hamas announced Baruch's death on December 9, saying he died during an attempt by the army to rescue him and released a video showing his remains.

1735 GMT — Several Palestinians killed as Israeli jets strike house in northern Gaza

Several Palestinians were killed and dozens injured in an Israeli strike on a house in northern Gaza, local health authorities said.

A Health Ministry statement said the attack targeted a house in the Jabalia refugee camp. Several people remained trapped under the rubble of the destroyed building, eyewitnesses said.

1550 GMT — Forcible transfer of people from Gaza is 'act of genocide' — UN

The forcible transfer of people in Gaza is an "act of genocide," a UN special rapporteur said, warning other states not to be part of such a move.

"Forcible transfer of Gaza's population is an act of genocide, especially given the high number of children," Balakrishnan Rajagopal, the special rapporteur on the right to adequate housing, said on X.

"Congolese or other states' officials will be guilty of aiding and abetting genocide if they agree to any transfer of population," he warned.

Rajagopal's remarks came after media reports said that Israeli officials have held clandestine talks with the African nation of the Democratic Republic of Congo and several others for the potential acceptance of Gaza emigrants.

1549 GMT — Israel demolishes another Palestinian residential building in East Jerusalem

Israeli forces demolished a Palestinian residential building in occupied East Jerusalem, according to witnesses.

Israeli municipal authorities cited the lack of a construction permit for razing the building in the Jabel Mukaber neighbourhood southeast of East Jerusalem, the witnesses said.

The building was inhabited by nearly 50 Palestinians. “Israeli forces demolished part of the building in 2009, and they levelled it all today without prior warning,” Um Adam al Husseini, the building’s owner, told Anadolu.

"We have been living in the building since 2006, and we have repeatedly tried to obtain a building permit, but to no avail,” she said.

1543 GMT — Turkish FM Fidan warns of escalation as Israel's moves increase tensions

Israel's dangerous flirtation with starting a war with Lebanon risks spreading the Gaza conflict to the wider region, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has warned.

"I think the Israelis are barely holding back from going to war with Lebanon. But I always say that this is a dead end. If something like this happens, of course, this war will have no end," Fidan said hours after Israel assassinated the deputy head of Hamas' Political Bureau, Saleh al Arouri, in Lebanon, suggesting that any more such developments could widen the war.

"On the contrary, if the (Palestine) issue is to be resolved, it is necessary to focus on peace and a two-state solution," Fidan told reporters at the Foreign Ministry in Türkiye's capital, Ankara.

1514 GMT — Germany reiterates opposition to Israeli ministers’ demand to dislocate population of Gaza

Germany reiterated its opposition to the demand made by two Israeli ministers to dislocate the Palestinian population in Gaza.

"We reject the statements made by the two ministers in the strongest possible way," said Foreign Ministry’s spokesperson Sebastian Fischer.

He added: "The forced removal of Palestinians from Gaza and the reduction of the territory of the Gaza Strip should not be out of the question."

Furthermore, Fischer emphasised that Germany continues to support a two-state solution as the only model for the peaceful co-existence of Palestinians and Israelis. He said that Germany is working intensively for a "humanitarian pause" to provide humanitarian aid to Gaza.

1447 GMT — Two more Hezbollah fighters killed in clashes with Israel

The Lebanese Hezbollah group said that two more of its fighters were killed in border clashes with the Israeli army.

The Lebanese group did not specify the location where the fighters were killed.

The death toll of the Hezbollah fighters killed by the Israeli forces since Oct. 8 has risen to 140, according to Anadolu tally.

Meanwhile, the Israeli army announced it attacked an "armed cell" and Hezbollah targets in Lebanon.

1432 GMT - Israel commits war crime by assassinating senior Hamas figure: Palestinian journalist

The assassination carried out by Israel against a senior Hamas figure with an uncrewed aerial vehicle (UAV) in the Lebanese capital, Beirut, means a violation of international law and Lebanon's sovereignty, according to a Palestinian journalist and author.The editor of The Palestine Chronicle, Palestinian journalist-author Ramzy Baroud, told Anadolu that Israel's attack on civilian areas in Lebanon was a serious violation of international law, referring to the assassination of the deputy head of Hamas' Political Bureau Saleh al Arouri."For now, we know that six more people were killed along with Arouri," he said. "In this attack, a UAV that fired three missiles targeted a residential area and damaged the building where Arouri held his meetings along with other structures."Mentioning that Israel hit one of the busiest streets of the Lebanese capital, he criticised: "They hit a sovereign country."The Palestinian journalist further underlined: "There is a list of war crimes in this assassination."1407 GMT - France condemns Israeli officials' remarks pushing for displacement of Palestinians in GazaFrance condemned remarks by Israeli officials pushing for the displacement of Gaza’s Palestinian population."France condemns the remarks by Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich and National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir, calling for the emigration of the Gazan population as well as the re-establishment of (Jewish) colonies and occupation of the land (Gaza)," said the Foreign Ministry in a statement.Urging Israel to refrain from such provocative remarks, saying they only serve to fuel tensions, the statement said any forced population transfer would constitute a serious violation of international law according to the Geneva Convention and Rome Statute."It is not up to the Israeli government to decide where Palestinians should live. The future of Gaza and its inhabitants will lie in a unified Palestinian state living in peace and security alongside Israel," it added.1358 GMT - Mossad chief vows to 'settle score' with HamasIsrael's spy chief vowed to make Hamas pay for its attack on Oct. 7, after a drone strike attributed to Israel killed the deputy head of Hamas' Political Bureau, Saleh el Arouri, in Lebanon.The Mossad spy agency "is committed to settling the score with the murderers who descended upon the Gaza envelope on October 7" and with Hamas's leadership, David Barnea said."It will take time, just like after the Munich massacre, but we will lay our hands on them wherever they will be." "Every Arab mother ought to know that if her son participated, directly or indirectly, in the slaughter of October 7, his blood shall be upon his own head," Barnea said.1346 GMT - Yemen’s Houthis claim to attack Israel-bound ship in Red SeaYemen’s Houthi rebel group said that it had attacked an Israel-bound ship in the Red Sea.Spokesman Yahya Saree said in a statement that its forces had attacked the CMA CGM TAGE ship after its crew refused to heed its calls or warnings. He, however, did not specify the weapons used in the attack."Any American aggression will not go unpunished or without retaliation,'' the spokesman said.1331 GMT - Israeli army says 25 more soldiers injured in Gaza in last 24 hoursThe Israeli army said that 25 more soldiers had been injured in Gaza in the last 24 hours.Figures released by the army showed that 991 soldiers had been injured since Israel expanded its ground offensive in Gaza on Oct. 27.According to the figures, 509 soldiers have been killed and 2,290 others injured since the outbreak of Israel’s war on Gaza on Oct. 7.1306 GMT — Israel holds secret talks with DRC to take in Palestinians from GazaIsrael is holding secret talks with the Democratic Republic of Congo, urging the Central African country to take in Palestinians from the besieged Gaza, Israeli media reported.According to the Times of Israel news website, Israeli officials held talks with officials in DR Congo and other African nations to accept Palestinians from Gaza."(Democratic Republic of) Congo will be willing to take in migrants (Palestinians), and we’re in talks with others," a senior Israeli security official told the news website."At the end of the war, Hamas rule will collapse, there are no municipal authorities, and the civilian population will be entirely dependent on humanitarian aid," Israeli Intelligence Minister Gila Gamliel said."There will be no work, and 60 percent of Gaza’s agricultural land will become security buffer zones," she added.

1237 GMT — Priority is to secure Gaza truce, Sisi tells US Congress members

Egypt's President Abdel Fattah el Sisi told a delegation from the US Congress that the current priority is to secure a ceasefire in Gaza, according to a presidency statement.

Sisi stressed the importance of "responsible action" to avoid widening the conflict in the region, the statement added.

Egypt and Qatar have been mediating between Israel and Hamas.