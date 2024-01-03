Ever since the emergence of the Zionist movement in the late nineteenth century, its main purpose has been to uproot the Palestinian people from their ancestral home and replace them with scattered Jewish communities from around the world.

Since its founding in 1948, Israel's strategy has been to create alternate facts on the ground using its military might and terror tactics to force a Palestinian surrender or ethnic cleansing.

As the newly-founded Zionist state occupied 78 percent of historical Palestine during the 1948 Nakba, more than 750,000 Palestinians were forcefully driven out from their villages, towns and cities, which constituted at the time nearly 90 percent of Palestinians within the so-called "green line".

While about 150,000 Palestinians remained, their descendants today constitute 2 million people, or 21 percent of the current population of Israel, where they face institutionalised discrimination and exclusion.

According to a UN report, the number of Palestinians in Gaza before the Nakba was around 80,000, while 420,000 people lived in the West Bank.

But as many displaced Palestinians in 1948 were forced to flee to Gaza, the West Bank and surrounding Arab countries, the number of Palestinians in these areas today numbers 2.3 million in Gaza, 3.2 million in the occupied West Bank, and over 7.5 million in the diaspora.

Before the Nakba, the number of Jewish colonisers had risen sharply through British collusion and illegal immigration – from around 50,000 when the British occupied Palestine in late 1917 to about 650,000 in 1948.

However, during its 1967 invasion, Israel occupied the remaining 22 percent of Palestine and started an aggressive settlement policy for Israeli Jews, particularly in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem.

Today, the total number of colonisers in these areas is estimated to exceed 750,000. Currently, the number of Israeli Jews in all of Palestine – Israel, the occupied West Bank and Gaza – is about 7.2 million.

Hence, the total number of Palestinians between the Jordan River and the Mediterranean Sea now has actually exceeded the number of Israeli Jews by at least 300,000.

Fascist regime, fascist agenda

As a settler-colonial and supremacist society, it is this salient fact regarding the demographic challenge that propelled the current fascist Israeli government to accelerate a bellicose Israeli settlement plan in the occupied West Bank when it took office a year ago.

Last year, despite international condemnation, the extremist Israeli government approved tens of thousands of new construction units for settlers in the occupied West Bank, signifying an increase that has not been seen in decades.

Hamas thus explained that its October 7 operation was a direct response to this aggressive settlement policy, as well as to the frequent hostile incursions and desecration of the Al Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem by Israeli settlers throughout the last year.

But in its brutal response to the Hamas attack, the Israeli government has embarked on a genocidal war of extermination against the Palestinian people of Gaza unseen in its intensity since World War II.

After almost three months of continuous indiscriminate bombardment, Israel has killed at least 22,000 Palestinians, including over 9,000 children and 6,500 women. In addition, at least 7,000 people remain missing, buried under rubble, while over 56,000 have been injured, many for life.

Israel has targeted hospitals and healthcare facilities, schools and universities, factories and farms, bakeries and shops, mosques and churches, electric power grids and water desalination plants, public buildings, parks and streets, as well as over 60 percent of Gaza's residential buildings and infrastructure.

Its genocidal war has also implemented a starvation policy, in which food and water supplies are prevented from entering Gaza, in addition to denying access to medicine and other critical resources for the desperate civilian population, half of whom are children.

Over 85 percent of Gaza's residents have become homeless or displaced.

According to UN agencies, the suffering in Gaza has reached unprecedented levels. Thus, the real aim of Israel's vicious war is to make life in Gaza uninhabitable, to force the surrender or the massive displacement of Palestinians there.

Recently, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu laid out in an op-ed piece in the Wall Street Journal his three goals for waging his genocidal war on Gaza: "Hamas must be destroyed, Gaza must be demilitarised, and Palestinian society must be deradicalised."

It is typical of settler-colonial states to use such belligerent language and exhibit arrogant behaviour when describing their policies and actions against the indigenous population.

For centuries, Western powers used similar denigrating rhetoric when committing murderous acts against their colonial victims in Algeria, Libya, the Congo, Ethiopia, Indonesia, India, Vietnam, and South Africa, among many other nations.

Israel, in this respect, is no different. Its leaders speak in an arrogant supremacist tone while demeaning and vilifying their victims.

All Israeli leaders, from David Ben Gurion to Golda Meir, Yitzhak Rabin to Menachem Begin, Shimon Peres to Yitzhak Shamir, and Ariel Sharon to Netanyahu, have used language that denigrates the Palestinians.

The present Israeli leaders are no exception.

But are Netanyahu's goals achievable? Can Hamas be destroyed? And can Gaza be demilitarised, or more broadly speaking, will Palestinians surrender their right to resist their occupiers?

Voice of Palestinians

Whatever one may think about the movement, one cannot deny that Hamas is a genuine resistance movement that has not only been at the forefront of resisting Israel's brutal occupation for decades but also enjoys broad support among Palestinians.

It won the last democratically-held election in the Palestinian territories in 2006.