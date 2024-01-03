An influential Ugandan pastor and outspoken supporter of President Yoweri Museveni has been hospitalised after a shooting attack which killed his bodyguard, police said.

Aloysius Bugingo was shot on Tuesday evening when "unidentified assailants opened fire on (his) vehicle... before swiftly escaping the scene on a motorcycle", said Ugandan police on Wednesday.

They said an investigation had been launched into "the attempted murder of Pastor Aloysius Bugingo... and the unfortunate killing of his bodyguard, Muhumuza Richard."

Bugingo is a controversial figure in Uganda, where he is head of the House of Prayer Ministries — one of the most influential Pentecostal churches in the religious East African country.

He also has his own television and radio channels, which he uses to give unconditional support to Museveni, who has ruled Uganda since 1986.

Undergoing medical treatment