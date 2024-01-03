Turkish contractors undertook $27.4 billion worth of overseas projects in 2023, the centenary of the Republic of Türkiye, the nation's trade minister has said.

"We achieved to close the year surpassing our target of $20 billion by one-third," Omer Bolat told an event organised by the Turkish Contractors' Association in the capital Ankara on Wednesday.

The total worth of 12,071 contacting projects undertaken by Turks in135 countries has increased to $501.9 billion by the end of last year, Bolat said.