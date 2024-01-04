Chinese and US warships were in the South China Sea on Thursday, conducting rival exercises in the disputed waters amid heightened tensions involving US ally the Philippines.

Beijing's People's Liberation Army (PLA) Southern Theater Command a day before said a two-day deployment of its navy and air force, scheduled to end today, was carrying out "routine patrols" in the sea.

It did not mention where exactly the patrols took place or give specific details of the goals of the exercises.

They took place as the United States said an aircraft carrier strike group led by the USS Carl Vinson was conducting two days of drills with the Philippine Navy.

Beijing claims almost the entire South China Sea and has ignored an international tribunal ruling.

It deploys boats to patrol the busy waterway and has built artificial islands that it has militarised to reinforce its claims.

'Chinese-controlled waterway'

While China typically uses its coast guard to enforce its claims in the area, military exercises are not uncommon, with Beijing's navy conducting "routine" drills in late November.

But this week's drills follow a month of tense standoff between China and the Philippines in disputed reefs in the area that saw a collision between vessels from the two countries and Chinese ships blasting water cannons at Philippine boats.

One expert told AFP that Beijing was seeking to turn the South China Sea "into a Chinese-controlled waterway and a strategic chokepoint for other countries".