WORLD
2 MIN READ
Death toll in Japan earthquake mounts to 78, dozens still missing
Four days have passed since massive earthquake hit central Japan facing Sea of Japan.
Death toll in Japan earthquake mounts to 78, dozens still missing
The epicenter of the earthquake was in the Noto region facing the Sea of Japan. / Photo: AFP
January 4, 2024

The death toll in Japan due to massive earthquakes has climbed to 78.

Whereabouts of at least 51 others remain unknown and have been declared “unaccounted for,” Tokyo-based Kyodo News reported on Thursday.

Central Japan has been hit by many earthquakes since Monday afternoon with magnitudes as strong as 7.6, causing widespread devastations, as many areas are yet disconnected.

Japan has been hit by around 600 tremors since Monday.

The epicenter of the earthquake was in the Noto region facing the Sea of Japan.

RelatedHit by 155 quakes, Japan 'racing against time' to rescue victims
Recommended

“All-out effort”

Ishikawa province was the hardest hit where most of the deaths were reported and saw massive destruction of buildings, mostly in Wajima city where people are reportedly still under the rubble. Thousands of households are without electricity.

Japan has deployed thousands of soldiers in search and rescue operations while bad weather also affected the post-earthquake operations.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida emphasized an “all -out effort” to save “as many lives as possible during the first 72 hours of the disaster.”

His government is mulling to grant around 4 billion yen ($28 million) in response to the disaster.

More forces were deployed for search and rescue efforts, while number of evacuated people in Ishikawa province rose to around 34,000, while some 110,000 households in Ishikawa, Toyama and Niigata provinces are still without water.

RelatedJapan quake toll rises to 62 as survivors face extreme weather
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Colombia opens peace talks with country’s largest criminal organisation
From Ukraine to Gaza: A tale of double standards in sports
Trump reportedly declines approval of Taiwan military aid package
Syria’s foreign minister meets US officials in Washington
Israel abandons Dr Abu Safiya to disease and hunger in jail
UN's Damascus envoy resigns, hails Syria's resilience
Trump: Putin let me down on Ukraine; disagree with Starmer on Palestinian statehood
Türkiye will be 'the voice of Palestine' at the UN: Erdogan tells Palestine's Abbas
Gulf bloc to strengthen collective security after Israeli attack on Qatar
US trying to 'take back' Bagram Air Base from Taliban to check on China: Trump
EU mulls plan to use frozen Russian assets for Ukraine loan
Missiles worth $500M fired by US to 'defend Israel' during its war with Iran: Pentagon
Strongest response to Israel's Gaza genocide has come from Türkiye: Erdogan
US chip giant Nvidia to invest $5B in Intel
US revokes visas of Indians linked to fentanyl trafficking
Netanyahu's Gaza occupation push is a death sentence for Israeli hostages: former captive