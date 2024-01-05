Friday, January 5, 2024

2127 GMT — The French foreign minister has said that "it's not up to Israel to determine the future of Gaza, which is a Palestinian land" and noted Paris' support for two-state solution to Middle East's decades-old dispute arising out of Israel's occupation of Palestinian lands.

Catherine Colonna made the comments to CNN and rejected the suggestion from Israeli extremist ministers that the expulsion of Palestinians outside of besieged Gaza is a possibility.

Those calls are "irresponsible" and "bring us away from a solution," said Colonna as she noted the suggestions are also against the long-term interests of Israel.

"We need to return to the principle of international law and respect it," said Colonna.

She noted France's support for a two-state solution, which is "the only viable option," and underlined that "Gaza and the West Bank must together be part of the future Palestinian state."

2112 GMT — Illegal Jewish settlements in occupied West Bank increasing: watchdog

Illegal Jewish settlers have quietly established an unprecedented number of unauthorised outposts in the occupied West Bank since the start of Israel's war on besieged Gaza, according to a new report from Peace Now, an Israeli watchdog.

The report found that illegal settlers have built nine illegal settlement outposts since the start of the war.

The group estimates it's the largest number of settlements built over a three-month time frame since outposts began to be established in the 1990s.

Most of the new outposts are primitive. Most consist of only a few tents and an Israeli flag, the report said.

But many such outposts have evolved into more permanent developments over the years, often with tacit government support.

The report said the outposts sit in parts of the occupied West Bank that are under full Israeli control according to interim peace accords signed in the 1990s.

The international community considers all Jewish settlements illegal.

"The three months of war in Gaza are being exploited by settlers to establish facts on the ground," the report said.

2048 GMT — Families of Israeli captives in Gaza arrive in Qatar

A group of family members of Israeli captives held in besieged Gaza have arrived in Qatar in an attempt to push for a new swap deal between Israel and Hamas.

Qatar is the main mediator between Israel and Hamas, which, alongside Egypt and the US, reached a one-week humanitarian pause in fighting in Gaza that included an exchange deal.

According to Israeli Channel 12, the group consists of members of six captives and will meet officials involved in the mediation efforts.

The channel reported that the delegation, for the first time in Qatar, will meet with Qatar's Prime Minister, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani and US Ambassador to the Gulf nation, Timmy Davis.

2035 GMT — Germany warns against occupation, expulsions in Gaza

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock has voiced concern over the deteriorating situation in besieged Gaza, saying there should be no occupation and expulsions.

"There should be no occupation of the Gaza Strip, no expulsions and no reduction in the size of the territory," Baerbock told a press conference in Berlin.

Germany has so far not called for a ceasefire in Gaza.

1806 GMT — 'Gaza has become a place of death and despair' — UN relief chief

The UN’s relief chief has warned that besieged Gaza has become "uninhabitable" since the October 7 attacks and called for an immediate end to the war.

"Three months since the horrific 7 October attacks, Gaza has become a place of death and despair," Martin Griffiths, UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator, said in a statement.

He warned that a public health disaster is unfolding and that famine is around the corner.

"Gaza has simply become uninhabitable. Its people are witnessing daily threats to their very existence – while the world watches on," he stressed.

The UN will continue to demand an immediate end to the war, not just for the people of Gaza and its threatened neighbours, "but for the generations to come who will never forget these 90 days of hell and of assaults on the most basic precepts of humanity," he said.

1833 GMT — Israeli residents in Berlin rally for ceasefire

A group of Israelis demonstrated in Berlin, urging an end to the war in Gaza.Gathering in front of the Foreign Ministry building, the crowd called for a ceasefire. They carried banners written in English, German, and Hebrew that read "Stop the massacre in Gaza," "Israelis against ethnic cleansing," and "No second Nakba."The demonstrators also called on the German government to press Israel and make efforts towards a diplomatic solution between Israel and Palestine.Nimrod Flaschenberg, one of the participants, told Anadolu that the protest was organised to amplify the voices of Israelis advocating for peace.The demonstrators demand the German government fulfil its commitment to the two-state solution, said Flaschenberg.Germany supports Israel in this massacre, said Flaschenberg, adding that they want Germany and the whole international community to take a strong stance against the war, stop the war, release the hostages and strive for a diplomatic solution.Flaschenberg stressed that there is no military solution to this issue. 1727 GMT — DRC denies talks with Israel to welcome Palestinian migrants

The Democratic Republic of Congo has denied any negotiations with Israel regarding the possible reception of Palestinians from bombarded Gaza on its soil.Contrary to what is reported in some media, there has "never been any form of negotiation, discussion or initiative" between Kinshasa and Tel Aviv on the alleged reception of Palestinians on Congolese soil, DRC government spokesperson Patrick Muyaya said in a statement.The move followed recent media reports indicating the Congolese government could take in Palestinians.1719 GMT — 'There's nothing left' in Gaza: Doctors Without BordersAfter arriving in the besieged Palestinian enclave last month, a Doctors Without Borders (MSF) official said "there’s nothing left" in Gaza due to relentless Israeli strikes.

The MSF on Friday shared a witness account of its project coordinator Jacob Burns, who entered southern Gaza on Dec. 17 to see the horrific situation for Palestinians on the ground.

"Gaza is gone basically, there’s nothing left. And it's difficult for them to see a life here again, which is very, very sad," Burns, who has worked in Gaza before, said in his voice notes, now shared by the MSF on X.

"It was still a massive shock to cross at Rafah and immediately find ourselves in encircled by people looking in the cars to see if we were bringing food or water, finding the streets of Rafah just absolutely full of people building shelters," he added.

Burns mentioned how the condition is difficult for people who are trying to survive in "sort of shelters are fortune made out of this thin, most transparent plastic sheeting."

He said hospitals are "chaotic" and "more like a camp... the place is just filled with people milling around trying to sleep, trying to find a corner to make their own, trying to find something to eat, to drink."

"When people are coming in, they're literally kneeling in the blood on the floor, to try to save the life of the person putting in a chest tube, even incubating on the floor, which is just really, really extreme," the MSF staffer said.

1715 GMT — French, Jordanian airforces drop medical aid to Gaza

The French and Jordanian air forces have dropped seven tonnes of urgent humanitarian and medical aid for a field hospital set up in Gaza's second city, Khan Younis, a French presidency official said.Jordan has previously carried out drops in Gaza. It was the first time Paris had directly taken part in such an operation, although it has so far supplied about 1,000 tonnes of aid into the enclave over land.A French presidency official said the operation, which took place on Thursday night, involved a French aircraft and a Jordanian plane."The humanitarian situation remains critical in Gaza," President Emmanuel Macron said on X. "In a difficult context," France and Jordan delivered by air aid to to the population and those who are bringing them help."1706 GMT — Another journalist succumbs to wounds in GazaAnother Palestinian journalist succumbed to his wounds sustained in Israeli army fire in Gaza, the Palestinian Media Office in Gaza said.The death of journalist Akram al Shafei, who worked for the local Safa news agency, brings the number of journalists killed in Gaza since Oct. 7 to 107.Akram al Shafei was injured inside Al Shifa Hospital when it was bombed and besieged by the Israeli army in November.1637 GMT — Another Israeli minister calls for encouraging Palestinians to leave Gaza Israeli Heritage Minister Amichai Eliyahu called for encouraging Palestinians to migrate from Gaza, where his country's forces have killed more than 22,000 people. Speaking to a local radio station, Eliyahu, who has extremist rhetoric against Palestinians, said Israel must break the "national dream" of the Palestinians, "and that's what we must do."The far-right politician said since the Palestinians "slaughtered us on Oct. 7, so they must not be there [in Gaza]." "We must find ways for Gazans that are more painful than death," he added. In November, Eliyahu said dropping a “nuclear bomb” on Gaza is “an option.” 1626 GMT — Blinken returns to Middle East for tough Gaza talks US Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Türkiye to start his fourth Middle East crisis tour since the start of the Israel-Hamas war three months ago. The top American diplomat will visit Israel, the Palestinian Authority base in the occupied West Bank and five Arab countries - Egypt, Jordan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, the State Department said. Blinken will hold talks in Istanbul on Saturday with his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, one of the Muslim world's harshest critics of US support for Israel in its brutal war on Gaza. 1447 GMT — 90% of Gaza's population displaced multiple times: UN

The UN Agency for Palestinian Refugees reports that up to 1.9 million people, nearly 90 percent of Gaza's population, have been displaced multiple times.

1440 GMT — Hezbollah conducted 670 operations against Israel in last 3 months: Nasrallah

The Hezbollah leader said that the Lebanese group carried out 670 operations against Israel over the past three months.

"What is happening on the Lebanese-Israeli border is unprecedented since 1948," Hassan Nasrallah said in a televised speech.

“The enemy (Israel) does not acknowledge either fatalities or injuries, and this is part of its policy of general secrecy regarding its losses since Oct. 8,” he added.

1416 GMT — Israeli far-right ministers criticise committee investigating Oct. 7 attacks

Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, both known for their far-right political views and settler backgrounds, criticised a committee formed by Israeli army chief to investigate the Oct. 7, 2023, attacks by Hamas.

The Israeli Public Broadcasting Corporation said earlier Friday that the investigation committee formed by Israeli Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi and headed by former Defense Minister and former Chief of General Staff Shaul Mofaz also includes Reserve Maj. Gen. Yoav Har-Even and Reserve Maj. Gen. Aharon Zeevi-Farkash.

"The investigation should also include the issue of the historical mistake of the deportation, and certainly not appoint its architects to examine the failure that is a result of their actions," Ben Gvir said.

"These are people whose actions need to be investigated. These should not be the investigators,” Ben Gvir added.

For his part, Smotrich said: “My position: Operative investigations designed to draw lessons relevant to the continuation of the war must be done during the war, all the rest after the war. As far as I understand, this is also the position of the Chief of Staff.”

1400 GMT — Northern Israel residents first to pay price of war — Hezbollah