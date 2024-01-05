WORLD
3 MIN READ
Muslims in tech world fear reprisal for speaking up: OpenAI CEO
The Council on American-Islamic Relations said last month that in the two months after the war on Gaza began, incidents motivated by Islamophobia and bias against Palestinians and Arabs rose by 172 pct in the United States.
Muslims in tech world fear reprisal for speaking up: OpenAI CEO
#LTJ42 : ChatGPT's OpenAI sacks CEO Sam Altman / Photo: AFP
January 5, 2024

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has said he felt members of the Muslim and Arab communities in the tech industry were uncomfortable speaking about their recent experiences, in an apparent reference to the impact of the ongoing war in Gaza.

"Muslim and Arab (especially Palestinian) colleagues in the tech community I have spoken with feel uncomfortable speaking about their recent experiences, often out of fear of retaliation and damaged career prospects," Altman wrote on social media network X on Thursday, formerly known as Twitter.

The Microsoft-backed ChatGPT maker's high-profile boss urged the tech industry to treat members of those communities with empathy.

A user on X asked Altman in a reply how he felt about the experiences of the Jewish community.

Altman responded: "I am Jewish. I believe that antisemitism is a significant and growing problem in the world, and I see a lot of people in our industry sticking up for me, which I deeply appreciate. I see much less of that for Muslims."

Recommended

Islamophobia on rise

Rights advocates note that antisemitism and Islamophobia have risen sharply in the US and elsewhere since Oct. 7 when Palestinian resistance group Hamas attacked Israel.

Israel's assault on Gaza has killed more than 22,000 Palestinians, almost 1 percent of its 2.3 million population, according to Gaza's health ministry.

The Council on American-Islamic Relations said last month that in the two months after the war began, incidents motivated by Islamophobia and bias against Palestinians and Arabs rose by 172 percent in the United States compared to the same period last year.

The Anti-Defamation League said in December that between Oct. 7 and Dec. 7, US antisemitic incidents rose by 337 percent.

RelatedErdogan: Strong communication network needed against Islamophobia
SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Palestine’s sole athlete at Tokyo World Athletics Championships says he runs 'for this flag'
Saudi Arabia pledges $368 million in aid to Yemen’s government in Aden: Source
Syrian foreign minister meets US religious freedom commission in Washington
Macron says upcoming New York talks key to mobilising global support for two-state solution
Jordan says border crossing with Israel to reopen on Sunday for travelers
Saudi Arabia finds its nuclear umbrella in Pakistan
By Sabena Siddiqui
Hamas releases 'farewell photo' of 47 Israeli captives amid ground invasion of Gaza City
India captain tells players to switch off phones before Asia Cup rematch with Pakistan
Zelenskyy to meet Trump at UN as Russia, Ukraine conflict continues to escalate
Israel faces possible expulsion from UEFA competitions: report
Cyberattack disrupts check-in systems, delays flights at major European airports
Amazon, Microsoft, JPMorgan urge H-1B workers to stay in US after Trump imposes $100,000 visa fee
Iraq is set to open first industrial-scale solar plant to tackle chronic power shortages
Poland scrambles jets as Russian strikes hit near border with Ukraine
Brazil files intervention in South Africa’s genocide case against Israel at ICJ
Venezuela accuses US of waging 'undeclared war' in Caribbean