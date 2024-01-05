North Korea fired more than 200 artillery shells near two South Korean islands, Seoul's defence ministry has said, with an evacuation order issued for residents on one of them.

"The North Korean military conducted over 200 rounds of firing today from around 09:00 to 11:00 (1200 to 0200 GMT) in the areas of Jangsan-got in the northern part of Baengnyeong Island and the northern areas... of Yeonpyeong Island," a defence ministry official said at a briefing on Friday.

Yeonpyeong local officials said civilians had been asked to evacuate, describing the order as a "preventative measure."

South Korea's Yeonpyeong Island is situated in the Yellow Sea. It is located approximately 80 kilometres west of Incheon and 12 kilometres south of the coastline of Hwanghae Province, North Korea.

Tensions running high