S Korea: DPRK fired artillery shells near its islands, evacuation ordered
Seoul says civilians have been asked to evacuate as a "preventive measure."
A general view of fire assault drill at an undisclosed location in North Korea on March 10, 2023. / Photo: Reuters Archive
January 5, 2024

North Korea fired more than 200 artillery shells near two South Korean islands, Seoul's defence ministry has said, with an evacuation order issued for residents on one of them.

"The North Korean military conducted over 200 rounds of firing today from around 09:00 to 11:00 (1200 to 0200 GMT) in the areas of Jangsan-got in the northern part of Baengnyeong Island and the northern areas... of Yeonpyeong Island," a defence ministry official said at a briefing on Friday.

Yeonpyeong local officials said civilians had been asked to evacuate, describing the order as a "preventative measure."

South Korea's Yeonpyeong Island is situated in the Yellow Sea. It is located approximately 80 kilometres west of Incheon and 12 kilometres south of the coastline of Hwanghae Province, North Korea.

Tensions running high

Pyongyang fired a barrage of 170 artillery shells onto Yeonpyeong island in November 2010, killing four people including two civilians in the first North Korean attack on a civilian area since the 1950-53 Korean War.

Relations between the two Koreas are at one of their lowest points in decades, after Kim enshrined the country's status as a nuclear power into the constitution while test-firing several advanced ICBMs.

At Pyongyang's key year-end policy meetings, Kim warned of a nuclear attack on the South and called for a build-up of the country's military arsenal ahead of armed conflict that he warned could "break out any time."

In 2023, the North successfully launched a reconnaissance satellite, after receiving what Seoul claimed was help from Russia in exchange for arms transfers for Ukraine.

SOURCE:AFP
