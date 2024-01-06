Facing a Mideast region in crisis and several pressing bilateral issues, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan have met with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, with issues before them including Israel's war on besieged Gaza, final steps to complete Türkiye's ratification of Sweden's NATO bid, and US Congress approval for the sale of F-16 fighter jets to Türkiye.

The meeting on Saturday at Istanbul's Vahdettin Mansion included Turkish National Intelligence Organization (MIT) head Ibrahim Kalin and US Ambassador to Ankara Jeffry Flake.

Earlier in the day, Blinken and Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan had met one-on-one.

"At the meeting, Ministers discussed the war and humanitarian crisis in Gaza, Sweden's NATO accession process, bilateral and regional issues," the Turkish Foreign Ministry said on X.

During the diplomatic meeting, Turkish Minister Fidan underscored Türkiye's anticipation for the conclusion of the F-16 procurement process and clarified that the ultimate decision regarding Sweden's NATO membership rests with the Turkish Parliament, as reported by Turkish diplomatic sources.

As the ministers discussed the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza, sources revealed that Minister Fidan pointed out Israel's escalating aggression as a threat to the entire region. He stressed the imperative for an immediate ceasefire and uninterrupted humanitarian aid delivery to Gaza, advocating initiating negotiations for a two-state solution at the earliest opportunity.

Minister Fidan, expressing a commitment to avoiding tension in the Black Sea, also addressed Türkiye's initiatives to ensure the secure global distribution of food products from Russia and Ukraine, the sources added.