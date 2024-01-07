The Pakistan Navy said that it has deployed warships in the Arabian Sea following “recent maritime security incidents” in the region.

The navy said in a statement on its YouTube channel on Sunday that it is “ensuring a permanent presence in the Arabian Sea to keep our and international sea lines of communications under intense surveillance.”

“The purpose is to protect Pakistan-bound and international shipping traversing through our area. In this regard, 2-3 ships are always patrolling the areas on which Pakistan-bound and international merchant ships are plying,” it said.

“In addition, extensive air surveillance is also being undertaken to ensure the safety of international sea lines of communications passing through our maritime area.”

The deployment comes after its South Asian rival India said Friday that it has launched a naval mission in response to a hijacking attempt on a Liberian-flagged bulk carrier in the Arabian Sea.

