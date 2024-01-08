Former Israeli Supreme Court President Aharon Barak will be part of a 15-judge panel at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague that will hear a case filed by South Africa accusing Israel of genocide in Gaza, reports said.

The 87-year-old Barak has been appointed to represent Israel during the trial, the first hearing of which will be held on January 11-12, said The Times of Israel newspaper.

South Africa will reportedly present its case at The Hague on Thursday, followed by Israel on Friday.

Tel Aviv is worried that the ICJ might order a halt to combat operations in Gaza, Israeli state television KAN reported earlier.

South Africa filed a lawsuit at the ICJ on December 29 claiming that Israel violated the 1948 UN Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide with its actions in Gaza since October 7, requesting an injunction.

'Specific intention of genocide'