Horrifying footage showing a Palestinian woman trying to flee the northern part of besieged Gaza with a white flag in her hand and a child by her side and shot purportedly by invading Israeli soldiers has caused massive outrage on social media.

The footage of the incident, obtained by Middle East Eye, was recorded on November 12 in the centre of besieged Gaza City.

In the video, numerous civilians, most of them women and children, can be seen leaving the area towards the south, clutching white flags — a sign of peace or "don’t shoot".

Palestinian civilians, carrying a few bags with them, are seen trying to make their way down a street.

As one woman, walking in the front of a civilian group, holding a white flag and accompanied by a child, moves towards a street, the sound of gunfire is heard.

The next frames show the woman collapsing on the ground and the child and other Palestinians in the group panicking and scattering in different directions.

The person recording the footage from a nearby building can be heard saying, "The woman got shot. The b******s [Israeli troops] shot the woman. Come and see these b******s."

In the footage, a Palestinian from the group is seen running toward the female victim.

There are no details about the aftermath of the incident.