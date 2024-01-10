Siraj Ahmad, 55, still gets goosebumps when he recalls the chilling winter of 1992, which permanently altered the skyline of his small town and the course of India’s political history.

Hindu fanatics, called kar sevaks, sporting yellow headbands and tilak on their forehead, had begun to descend in large numbers onto the dusty town of Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh.

Hindu organisations had given a call to launch the construction of the Ram temple at the disputed site of the 16th-century Babri mosque, which Hindus claimed was the birthplace of lord Ram. The air was filled with loud cries of Jai Shri Ram (hail lord Ram), as the crowd pledged to demolish the mosque.

A group of frenzied kar sevaks, sheltering close to Ahmad's house in Begampura, ambushed him with swords in hand, as he headed in the direction of the local mosque for prayer. “They looked me in the eye and threatened to cut me into pieces (‘kaat ke rakh denge’),” he recalled.

Days later on Dec. 6, when the Babri mosque was razed to the ground, the mob came to Ahmad's residence for revenge.

“They plundered everything in our house. We ran away and somehow managed to save ourselves,” he told TRT World.

In the riots that followed in Ayodhya, 18 Muslims were killed, 265 houses were burned down and 23 mosques were damaged. Around 2,000 people were killed in the communal frenzy that ensued across India, most of them Muslims.

Three decades later, as that long-winding agitation finally culminates in the form of a grand Ram temple, Ahmad is once again filled with anxiety at the thought of millions of visitors gathering in Ayodhya.

“There is fear in our hearts. Those of us who have been deceived in 1992, who have suffered the loss of our homes and families, are scared. We hope the past does not get repeated. Peace must triumph at all cost," he said.

On Jan. 22, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the highly anticipated Ram temple, at the very spot where the Babri mosque once stood. Around 7,000 Hindu religious leaders, priests, politicians and eminent dignitaries have been invited to celebrate the opening of the temple, which is widely hailed as a victory for the Hindu majority.

The temple is the crowning glory in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s electoral strategy for the 2024 elections, where it intends to secure an undeniable thumping victory for the third time.

The Modi government is leaving no stone unturned to mobilise millions of Hindus across India and overseas to witness history in the making. It has constructed a new airport, scheduled over 1,000 special trains, and embarked on a multi-billion dollar development project to usher over 300,000 devotees daily to Ayodhya in the coming months.

Locals at large are relieved to see an end to a long-standing dispute, which has been brewing for generations. However, the steady stream of visitors, including from the rabid right-wing organisations who destroyed the Babri mosque, has raised anxiety among the 5,000-odd Muslim community members living around the temple’s 70-acre precinct.

“We do not have enmity with local Hindus, but it doesn’t take much to spoil the atmosphere. In Ayodhya, it has always been the outsiders who have played rotten,” said Syed Helal Ahmed, resident of Qaziana Mohalla, and caretaker of the Sheesh Paigambar Dargah. His sister-in-law Nasreen Bano, 35, was caught in the crossfire during the riots and was burnt alive on Dec. 6, 1992.

Ahmed and Ahmad (who are not related) are carefully keeping a watch on the political temperature. Like most of Ayodhya’s Muslims, the two have relatives and second homes in the Muslim-dominated Faizabad, which is about six km away. They plan to relocate temporarily if the situation turns uncontrollable.

“Our safety is in our hands, we can’t depend on others for our security,” Ahmed said. “If the conditions are unfavourable, we will send our women and children to our relatives in Faizabad, but there’s no such requirement for now.”

Such fears are common among the Muslim victims of the 1992 violence, who conceded to have made alternate arrangements in case of unrest.

Muslims residing in other parts of Ayodhya district said they saw no immediate reasons to panic. “Naturally, some are dreading the large throngs of the crowd and miscreants trying to disturb the peace. But this situation is not like in the '90s,” said Zafar Iqbal, a retired army officer and resident of Faizabad.

Dr. Shakeel Ahmed, homoeopathy practitioner and Urdu-speaking journalist, said Muslims understand the temple is an emotional issue for the Hindus. “The oncoming crowd is arriving to celebrate the temple and we are happy for our Hindu brothers,” he told TRT.