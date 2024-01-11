WORLD
4 MIN READ
Looting, arson in Papua New Guinea cities leave 15 people dead
Authorities say eight people died in capital Port Moresby during riots on Wednesday evening while seven people died in Lae city.
Looting, arson in Papua New Guinea cities leave 15 people dead
People run with merchandise as crowds leave shops with looted goods amid a state of unrest in Port Moresby / Photo: AFP
January 11, 2024

At least 15 people have died in widespread looting and arson across Papua New Guinea's two largest cities, the country's police commissioner said.

Papua New Guinea police commissioner David Manning said on Thursday that eight people died in the capital, Port Moresby, during riots on Wednesday evening, while seven people died in the city of Lae.

A police and public sector protest on Wednesday over a pay cut that officials blamed on an administrative glitch descended into lawlessness over the day, with TV footage showing thousands in the streets of Port Moresby, many carrying what appeared to be looted merchandise as black smoke billowed over the city.

Papua New Guinea Prime Minister James Marape told a news conference on Thursday that tensions in the capital had subsided, with extra police being flown in to maintain order.

"Police were not at work yesterday in the city, and people resorted to lawlessness, not all people, but in certain segments of our city," he told a news conference on Thursday.

The United States embassy in Port Moresby said police had returned to work, but that tensions remained high.

"The relative calm can change at a moment's notice," it said in a statement, adding it had received reports of violence in several other areas of the country.

Several Chinese citizens were lightly injured, with Chinese-owned stores subjected to vandalism and looting, the country's embassy said.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said the country's high commission was monitoring the situation, and Canberra had not received any requests for help from Papua New Guinea, which it regularly supports in policing and security.

Recommended

"We continue to urge calm at this difficult time. We haven't had any requests from the PNG government at this time but ... our friends in Papua New Guinea, we have a great relationship with them."

Surge in violence

Police in the Pacific Islands nation have struggled with a surge in violent crime over the past year.

Marape has said boosting security would help to attract foreign investment in PNG's gold and copper resources.

Police went on strike on Wednesday morning after discovering a reduction in their pay packets.

The government circulated messages on social media denying that a new tax had been imposed on police, and Marape vowed to fix any administrative error that had caused the pay shortfall.

An official told local radio FM100 on Wednesday that without police, the city had "lost control".

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
From Ukraine to Gaza: A tale of double standards in sports
Trump reportedly declines approval of Taiwan military aid package
Syria’s foreign minister meets US officials in Washington
Israel abandons Dr Abu Safiya to disease and hunger in jail
UN's Damascus envoy resigns, hails Syria's resilience
Trump: Putin let me down on Ukraine; disagree with Starmer on Palestinian statehood
Türkiye will be 'the voice of Palestine' at the UN: Erdogan tells Palestine's Abbas
Gulf bloc to strengthen collective security after Israeli attack on Qatar
US trying to 'take back' Bagram Air Base from Taliban to check on China: Trump
EU mulls plan to use frozen Russian assets for Ukraine loan
Missiles worth $500M fired by US to 'defend Israel' during its war with Iran: Pentagon
Strongest response to Israel's Gaza genocide has come from Türkiye: Erdogan
US chip giant Nvidia to invest $5B in Intel
US revokes visas of Indians linked to fentanyl trafficking
Netanyahu's Gaza occupation push is a death sentence for Israeli hostages: former captive
Huawei unveils new tech for AI as US imposes curbs on export of high-end chips to China