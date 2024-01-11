At least 15 people have died in widespread looting and arson across Papua New Guinea's two largest cities, the country's police commissioner said.

Papua New Guinea police commissioner David Manning said on Thursday that eight people died in the capital, Port Moresby, during riots on Wednesday evening, while seven people died in the city of Lae.

A police and public sector protest on Wednesday over a pay cut that officials blamed on an administrative glitch descended into lawlessness over the day, with TV footage showing thousands in the streets of Port Moresby, many carrying what appeared to be looted merchandise as black smoke billowed over the city.

Papua New Guinea Prime Minister James Marape told a news conference on Thursday that tensions in the capital had subsided, with extra police being flown in to maintain order.

"Police were not at work yesterday in the city, and people resorted to lawlessness, not all people, but in certain segments of our city," he told a news conference on Thursday.

The United States embassy in Port Moresby said police had returned to work, but that tensions remained high.

"The relative calm can change at a moment's notice," it said in a statement, adding it had received reports of violence in several other areas of the country.

Several Chinese citizens were lightly injured, with Chinese-owned stores subjected to vandalism and looting, the country's embassy said.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said the country's high commission was monitoring the situation, and Canberra had not received any requests for help from Papua New Guinea, which it regularly supports in policing and security.