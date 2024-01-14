A brawl has broken out in the Netherlands between police and a group intervening in a Quran attack planned by the leader of the Patriotic Europeans Against the Islamisation of the West (PEGIDA) movement, Edwin Wagensveld.

Police said a group demonstrated against PEGIDA's "authorised" Quran burning for which they obtained permission from the municipality in Arnhem.

The group attempted to intervene, leading to the discontinuation of the demonstration, the police said, adding that three individuals were arrested for non-compliance and three officers sustained minor injuries.

The PEGIDA leader, meanwhile, was placed under police protection.

Arnhem Mayor Ahmed Marcouch said burning a sacred book is not prohibited in the Netherlands. Marcouch said while such an act might be understandable to affect people, resorting to violence is unacceptable.

In the Netherlands, mayors have the authority to ban demonstrations if they anticipate a disruption of public order.

Yildirim Usta, a council member from the Denk Party in Arnhem, criticised Marcouch in a statement for allowing PEGIDA's Quran attack.

Usta criticised the oversight of the PEGIDA Quran attack, citing it as a hate crime under the guise of free speech.

He expressed discontent with the police handling of Muslim protesters and announced plans to take initiatives in the municipal council for stronger measures against hate crimes.