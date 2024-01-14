WORLD
3 MIN READ
Police clash with group protesting against burning of Quran in Netherlands
Police says it made three arrests after a group of protesters demonstrated against Dutch far-right PEGIDA's "authorised" burning of the Quran in Arnhem.
Police clash with group protesting against burning of Quran in Netherlands
Muslim groups expressed discontent with the police for its handling of protesters. / Photo: AFP / Others
January 14, 2024

A brawl has broken out in the Netherlands between police and a group intervening in a Quran attack planned by the leader of the Patriotic Europeans Against the Islamisation of the West (PEGIDA) movement, Edwin Wagensveld.

Police said a group demonstrated against PEGIDA's "authorised" Quran burning for which they obtained permission from the municipality in Arnhem.

The group attempted to intervene, leading to the discontinuation of the demonstration, the police said, adding that three individuals were arrested for non-compliance and three officers sustained minor injuries.

The PEGIDA leader, meanwhile, was placed under police protection.

Arnhem Mayor Ahmed Marcouch said burning a sacred book is not prohibited in the Netherlands. Marcouch said while such an act might be understandable to affect people, resorting to violence is unacceptable.

RelatedMuslims in Netherlands protest against Quran desecration

In the Netherlands, mayors have the authority to ban demonstrations if they anticipate a disruption of public order.

Yildirim Usta, a council member from the Denk Party in Arnhem, criticised Marcouch in a statement for allowing PEGIDA's Quran attack.

Usta criticised the oversight of the PEGIDA Quran attack, citing it as a hate crime under the guise of free speech.

He expressed discontent with the police handling of Muslim protesters and announced plans to take initiatives in the municipal council for stronger measures against hate crimes.

Recommended

Increased provocations

In attacks on the Quran conducted by Wagensveld in 2022 and 2023, it was reported that if he were to burn the Quran, police would intervene due to the prohibition of public fires, according to public order and safety regulations.

RelatedHow European far-right desecrates Quran to galvanise hatred against Muslims

Wagensveld tore the Quran under police protection in front of the temporary Dutch parliament building in The Hague on January 22, 2023, and alone in a demonstration in Utrecht on February 13, 2023.

Similarly, PEGIDA's planned Quran burning in Rotterdam on October 22, 2022, ended before it began with Wagensveld's arrest.

Muslim groups gathered at the planned location in Rotterdam, despite PEGIDA's announcement of the burning, and organised a counter-demonstration due to the show not being banned.

After being detained and released the same day, Wagensveld on the following day, attempted a similar act in The Hague but was again arrested by police for not complying with demonstration rules.

Last year, on August 18 and September 23, Wagensveld tore the Quran in front of Türkiye's Embassy in The Hague.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Syria’s foreign minister meets US officials in Washington
Israel abandons Dr Abu Safiya to disease and hunger in jail
UN's Damascus envoy resigns, hails Syria's resilience
Trump: Putin let me down on Ukraine; disagree with Starmer on Palestinian statehood
Türkiye will be 'the voice of Palestine' at the UN: Erdogan tells Palestine's Abbas
Gulf bloc to strengthen collective security after Israeli attack on Qatar
US trying to 'take back' Bagram Air Base from Taliban to check on China: Trump
EU mulls plan to use frozen Russian assets for Ukraine loan
Missiles worth $500M fired by US to 'defend Israel' during its war with Iran: Pentagon
Strongest response to Israel's Gaza genocide has come from Türkiye: Erdogan
US chip giant Nvidia to invest $5B in Intel
US revokes visas of Indians linked to fentanyl trafficking
Netanyahu's Gaza occupation push is a death sentence for Israeli hostages: former captive
Huawei unveils new tech for AI as US imposes curbs on export of high-end chips to China
US veterans join Gaza-bound flotilla to oppose Israel’s siege, demand end to genocide
Syria’s top diplomat to push for US sanctions relief in rare Washington visit