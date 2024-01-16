An Iranian strike inside Pakistan's Balochistan province has killed two "innocent children" and wounded three girls, the Pakistani government said, calling the attack an "unprovoked violation" of the country's airspace.

Pakistan's Foreign Ministry issued a statement late on Tuesday confirming the attack, which was first announced by Iranian media reports that were later withdrawn. The reports said the strikes were on bases of a militant group.

"This violation of Pakistan's sovereignty is completely unacceptable and can have serious consequences," the statement said, adding the strike inside Pakistani territory "resulted in death of two innocent children while injuring three girls".

The ministry said Pakistan had summoned Tehran's top diplomat to Islamabad to protest the "unprovoked violation of its airspace."

Iran claims it hit militant bases