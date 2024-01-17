WORLD
2 MIN READ
Female CEOs vanish from leading German companies, study finds
The study by the DIW economic institute reveals 44 percent of firms in Germany have no women on their management boards, 40 percent a single woman and only 16 percent two or more.
Female CEOs vanish from leading German companies, study finds
Female chief executive officers at Germany's 200 largest firms by revenue numbered nine in late 2023, down from 10 in 2022 and 14 in 2021, according to the study by the DIW economic institute. / Photo: AP
January 17, 2024

The number of women at the helm of Germany's top companies is shrinking, according to a study that deals a blow to the government's aim for greater gender equality.

Female chief executive officers at Germany's 200 largest firms by revenue numbered nine in late 2023, down from 10 in 2022 and 14 in 2021, according to the study by the DIW economic institute on Wednesday.

"The CEO role is unfortunately still a bastion for men," wrote Virginia Sondergeld, one of the report's authors.

The decline in top positions at the non-financial companies surveyed contrasts with a rise in female management board representation, which was 17.5 percent in 2023 compared with 15.6 percent in 2022.

The study found 44 percent of firms have no women on their management boards, 40 percent a single woman and only 16 percent are two or more.

Recommended

"The bottom line is that women are still clearly under-represented," the authors wrote.

DIW, one of Germany's most important economic research institutes, has been tracking developments since 2006.

When German Chancellor Olaf Scholz formed a new coalition government in 2021, the three-party alliance agreed that "equality of men and women must be reached in this decade" and vowed to tackle the country's gender pay gap, one of the highest in Europe.

RelatedHijab-wearing women struggle to find work in Germany
SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Syria’s foreign minister meets US officials in Washington
Israel abandons Dr Abu Safiya to disease and hunger in jail
UN's Damascus envoy resigns, hails Syria's resilience
Trump: Putin let me down on Ukraine; disagree with Starmer on Palestinian statehood
Türkiye will be 'the voice of Palestine' at the UN: Erdogan tells Palestine's Abbas
Gulf bloc to strengthen collective security after Israeli attack on Qatar
US trying to 'take back' Bagram Air Base from Taliban to check on China: Trump
EU mulls plan to use frozen Russian assets for Ukraine loan
Missiles worth $500M fired by US to 'defend Israel' during its war with Iran: Pentagon
Strongest response to Israel's Gaza genocide has come from Türkiye: Erdogan
US chip giant Nvidia to invest $5B in Intel
US revokes visas of Indians linked to fentanyl trafficking
Netanyahu's Gaza occupation push is a death sentence for Israeli hostages: former captive
Huawei unveils new tech for AI as US imposes curbs on export of high-end chips to China
US veterans join Gaza-bound flotilla to oppose Israel’s siege, demand end to genocide
Syria’s top diplomat to push for US sanctions relief in rare Washington visit