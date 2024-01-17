More than 100 days have passed since the October 7 attack on Israel and the launch of Tel Aviv's brutal offensive in Gaza.

Over that span, Arab and Muslim Americans (among those closest to the conflict through shared lineage or tradition) witnessed Palestinian suffering broadcast in real time, with the knowledge that their country was playing an active role in enabling the conflict.

The United States has had a longstanding and close relationship with Israel. But this alliance did not have to mean that Washington would empower Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to prosecute the war in Gaza however he saw fit.

The lifting of virtually all constraints on Israel was a choice - one that US President Joe Biden consciously made. Even his rhetoric often comes off as callous and one-sided.

Early on in the conflict, Biden infamously declared he had “no confidence” in the tally of Palestinian casualties to that point while, more recently, in an official statement marking 100 days since October 7, he ignored Palestinians altogether.

Thus it is not surprising that Biden is losing support among Arabs and Muslim Americans. Recent polls indicate that less than 20 percent of Arabs and less than 10 percent of Muslims would vote for Biden if the presidential election were held today. Of course, we are still months away from anyone casting a ballot and, presumably, anything can happen between now and November.

Yet, given Biden's indelible link to this conflict, Netanyahu's repeated warning that the assault on Gaza will last for “many more months,” and the parties' starkly different visions for Gaza's future once hostilities cease, it is hard to imagine that Arabs and Muslims will revert back to their pre-October 7 priorities once Election Day rolls around.

So will all those lost Biden votes migrate over to Donald Trump? Not necessarily. Third-party candidate Cornel West, for example, is mounting a campaign that is conspicuously (and perhaps uniquely) courting the Arab and Muslim vote (a strategy reminiscent of the Bernie Sanders campaign in 2020).

Similarly, the Arab American Institute reports that while support for Biden has dropped precipitously, Trump’s support only increased mildly, from 35 percent (in 2020) to 40 percent (in 2023). A large percentage of respondents either planned to vote third party (17 percent) or were unsure of who they would support (25 percent).

This latter figure suggests that abstention or leaving the top of the ticket blank may prove to be a popular option in November.

Of course, even if a vote is not cast affirmatively for Trump, he is still ultimately the beneficiary of any third-party/abstention campaign against Biden.