French police have threatened to disrupt airports during the Paris 2024 Olympics if their demands for bonuses and decent working conditions are not met, they said.

Law enforcement officers have been demonstrating in the French capital and elsewhere demanding answers from the Ministry of Interior over their request for a 2,000-euro ($2,174.00) "Olympic bonus" and guarantees that "social measures", notably on child care during the summer, will be approved.

Thursday is a strike day for the few police employees who have the right to stop working - forensics and some members of the administration.

"We will cause fear (if our demands are not met)," Chafia Boutara, administrative secretary at the Alliance Police union told Reuters news agency as a dozen police officers demonstrated and lit blue flares in front of the Paris city hall.

"There will be tougher actions. We will block airports with officers taking not three minutes but 25 to check passports. Then you'll see that the boss of Aeroport de Paris will pick up his phone and call the government."

Last week police officers paraded on open-top buses through Paris to urge the authorities to accelerate talks about labour conditions and pay during the July 26-August 11 Olympics.