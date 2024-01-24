China and Nauru re-established diplomatic ties after the tiny Pacific island nation unexpectedly severed relations with its now former ally Taiwan in a move the United States described as "unfortunate".

The Pacific has become a source of intense competition for influence between Washington, which has traditionally viewed it as its backyard and Beijing, which has targeted Taiwanese diplomatic allies there.

During a ceremony in Beijing on Wednesday, China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi and his Nauru counterpart Lionel Aingimea formally signed a document to restore bilateral relations, with ties at the ambassadorial level resuming with immediate effect.

"Although China and Nauru are geographically far apart and separated by vast oceans, the friendship between the two peoples has a long history," Wang said.

Aingimea said his country looked forward to their new relationship.

"It'll be built on strength, built on development strategy. It will have a synergy of policies. It will have good collaboration and shared governmental principles that both our countries enjoy," he said. "The prospect is bright."

Democratically governed Taiwan lost Nauru, one of its few remaining diplomatic allies, to China on January 15, just two days after a new Taiwanese president was elected.

China claims Taiwan as its own territory with no right to state-to-state ties, a position Taiwan strongly disputes.

Nauru's government said it was seeking full resumption of diplomatic relations with China "in the best interests" of the country and its people.