The US Central Intelligence Agency has released a Russian-language video to try to persuade Russian intelligence employees to switch sides and work as double agents for Washington.

The video, released on the CIA's official social media channels on Wednesday, tries to appeal to what it suggests are patriotic Russians working in intelligence agencies who may feel betrayed by what it called corruption in elite circles and the poor way the Russian armed forces are equipped and supplied.

"Those around you may not want to hear the truth. But we do. You are not powerless," says the video, the latest in a series of recruitment videos targeting Russia, before detailing ways to contact the CIA.

Accompanied by melancholy classical music, the video's main, fictional character is an unnamed 35-year-old male employee of Russia's military intelligence agency who casts himself as a patriot who loves Russia and once served as a paratrooper.

"Do I have enough courage to confront this betrayal?" the video shows him saying before he says he has realised the real enemy is inside Russia in the form of a corrupt leadership and elite.

"The top leadership has sold the country out for palaces and yachts at a time when our soldiers are chewing rotten potatoes and firing from prehistoric weapons. Our people are forced to give bribes to simply find work," the man says as video clips of a bleak Russian winter are spliced with images of official limousines and wealthy Russians giving toasts.

The fictional character says his patriotism has spurred him to act and work with the CIA, and the video's final shot depicts a well-dressed man contacting the CIA by mobile phone from a snowy courtyard.

