Thursday, January 25, 2024

1843 GMT — The Palestinian death toll from the Israeli offensive on Gaza since Oct. 7 has climbed to 25,900, the Palestinian Health Ministry in the blockaded enclave said.

The ministry, in a statement, said 64,110 others have also been injured.

Israeli forces committed 24 massacres across Gaza in the last 21 hours, killing at least 200 people and wounding 370 others, the ministry said, adding: “Many people are still trapped under rubble and on the roads, and rescuers can’t reach them."

The ministry also accused Israel of committing "genocidal crimes in the UNRWA-run shelters and in the al Mawasi area" (city of Khan Younis), which it claims to be safe.

1903 GMT — Families of Israeli hostages obstruct entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza

Families of Israeli prisoners obstructed the entry of humanitarian aid to Palestinians in Gaza for a second consecutive day, according to Israeli newspaper Haaretz.

The newspaper said the families, along with right-wing activists, blocked the passage of aid trucks to Gaza through the Kerem Shalom crossing. Protesters closed the road to the crossing and prevented trucks loaded with humanitarian aid from passing.

"We are here today to show Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that he can stop the trucks, just as we are stopping them now," said Dany Elgart, a brother of Itzik Elgart, who is being held hostage in Gaza.

"I call on all citizens: come to the checkpoint and stop this humanitarian aid with your bodies. It is not humanitarian at all because it only serves one segment of the population there. The hostages there do not receive any humanitarian aid.”

1857 GMT — 'Tragic events' ongoing in Gaza can be viewed as 'genocide': Russia

A Russian envoy said that the “tragic events” in Gaza since Oct. 7 can be viewed as "genocide."

"The tragic events in Gaza have become inhumane. It is truly a crime that so many people, including women and children, died in a short time. This can be viewed as genocide," Russia’s Special Envoy for Syria, Alexander Lavrentiev, told journalists at a news conference in the Kazakh capital of Astana following the 21st Astana format talks.

Expressing that the talks paid special attention to discussing regional developments, as well as the situation in Syria against the backdrop of what is happening in the region, Lavrentiev said the International Court of Justice must evaluate this definition from a legal perspective.

Lavrentiev further said that Israel’s permissiveness might lead to extremely negative consequences for the entire Middle East, especially with regard to neighbouring countries.

"If the war continues in the Gaza Strip, the conflict will inevitably spill over to Lebanon and Syria. If these countries also get involved in this war, other countries in the Middle East region will also suffer. Nobody wants it to be like this," said Lavrentiev.

"The international community will have to do a lot of serious work and do it as soon as possible to persuade Israel that the clashes in the Gaza Strip should be stopped and the two-state solution should be sat at the negotiating table in consultation with the Palestinians," he said.

Expressing that the world cannot afford the region to become one big conflict zone, the special envoy claimed there are forces that are “fueling the fire" by bombing Yemen.

1848 GMT — ICRC warns Gaza at risk of 'medical shutdown'

Concrete action must be taken to preserve access to lifesaving and emergency medical care in Gaza, the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) said.

"Every hospital in the Gaza Strip is overcrowded and short on medical supplies, fuel, food, and water," William Schomburg, the head of the ICRC's office in Gaza, said in a statement from Geneva.

"Many are housing thousands of displaced families. And now two more facilities risk being lost due to the fighting. The cumulative impact on the health system is devastating, and urgent action must be taken," Schomburg added.

1804 GMT —WHO chief breaks down describing 'hellish' Gaza conditions

The head of the World Health Organisation called for a ceasefire and a "true solution" to Israel's war on Gaza in an emotional plea to the global health body's governing body, where he described conditions in Gaza as "hellish".

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, who lived through the war as a child and whose own children hid in a bunker during bombardments in Ethiopia's 1998-2000 border war with Eritrea, became emotional describing conditions in the bombed-out Gaza enclave where more than 25,000 people have been killed.

"I'm a true believer because of my own experience that war doesn't bring solution, except more war, more hatred, more agony, more destruction. So let's choose peace and resolve this issue politically," Tedros told the WHO Executive Board in Geneva during a discussion about the Gaza health emergency.

"I think all of you have said the two-state solution and so on and hope this war will end and move into a true solution," he said before breaking down, describing the current situation as "beyond words".

1737 GMT — Hamas will abide by any ICJ ceasefire order if Israel reciprocates: official

Hamas said that if the International Court of Justice issues a ruling calling for a ceasefire in Gaza, the Palestinian group will abide by it as long as Israel reciprocates.

Hamas will release all the Israeli hostages in Gaza if Israel releases all Palestinian prisoners, senior Hamas official Osama Hamdan said at a news conference in Beirut.

1659 GMT — 'The ceasefire in Gaza is too late': WHO

World Health Organisation (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus stated that the ceasefire in Gaza was too late.

Ghebreyesus shared on the X social media platform about the health situation in Gaza, which is under intense attacks and blockade by Israel.

Emphasising that 26 thousand people, 70 percent of whom were women and children, lost their lives in Gaza, Ghebreyesus said, "8 thousand people were missing, and 64 thousand people were injured in Gaza. 1.7 million people were displaced. Patients cannot receive health care. Epidemics and hunger It's spreading." he said.

Ghebreyesus evaluated that "The ceasefire in Gaza was extremely delayed" and stated that the health system in Gaza was at risk of collapse. Ghebreyesus noted that only "will is needed" to achieve the needed peace in Gaza.

1651 GMT — 38 Israeli soldiers injured in Gaza in last 24 hours: army

Thirty-eight more Israeli soldiers have been injured in the last 24 hours, including eight during fighting in Gaza, the Israeli forces said.

1624 GMT — US CIA chief to meet with officials for Gaza hostage talks -Washington Post

US Central Intelligence Agency Director William Burns will meet with Israeli, Egyptian and Qatari officials in Europe in the coming days for talks on a potential Gaza hostage deal, the Washington Post reported, citing officials familiar with the matter.

1500 GMT — Israel army orders Palestinians to leave shelter hit by tank fire: UN

The United Nations said that the Israeli military ordered people taking refuge in their shelter hit with deadly tank fire in southern Khan Younis to leave by the following afternoon.

A spokesperson for UNRWA, the agency for Palestinian refugees, confirmed testimony from displaced people in the shelter who said the army gave them until 1500 GMT on Friday to flee.

1323 GMT — Red Sea attacks to continue till Gaza receives aid — Houthis

The targeting of ships linked to Israel will continue until aid reaches the Palestinian people in Gaza, Yemen's Houthis leader Abdul Malik al Houthi said in a televised speech.

"Our country will continue its operations until food and medicine reach the people of Gaza," he said.

The group's leader added that the results of the latest US and British escalation would be counterproductive and would not affect "our will and determination".

1256 GMT — Hamas affirms leadership role in Palestinian affairs

Following the publication of "Our Narrative... Operation Al Aqsa Flood" in measured, well-written English and later in French as well as Arabic, a senior Hamas official explained that the resistance group, which Israel has vowed to crush, seeks to retain a say.

Bassem Naim, Hamas's director of international relations, said the group's action at a national leadership level and its "resistance to the Zionist project... qualifies it to be in the leadership of the Palestinian people".

"The movement does not demand, through this document or otherwise, the exclusivity of the leadership of the Palestinian people," said Naim, a former health minister in Gaza.

"Hamas calls for the rearrangement of the Palestinian house and the reform of the Palestine Liberation Organisation so that it is representative of all," he told AFP.

"No party that wants to reach a solution to this conflict can ignore Hamas."

1238 GMT — Israel: World court should throw out 'spurious' genocide allegation

Israel voiced confidence that the International Court of Justice would throw out South African allegations that their Gaza war amounts to genocide against Palestinians, which an Israeli government spokesperson described as without basis.

"We expect the ICJ to throw out these spurious and specious charges," the spokesperson, Eylon Levy, said in a briefing ahead of the court's scheduled convening on Friday to announce whether it will grant emergency measures against Israel.

1123 GMT — 20 killed in 'massacre' at Gaza's Kuwait Junction — ministry

The Health Ministry reports that 20 people were killed and 150 others injured in an Israeli "massacre" at Kuwait Junction in Gaza City as hungry Palestinians waited for humanitarian aid.

1103 GMT — Israel mulls decision not to extend water deal with Jordan over criticism of Gaza war

Israel is considering a decision not to extend a water agreement with Jordan due to Amman’s criticism of Israel's relentless war on Gaza, which killed at least 25,700 Palestinians, according to Israeli media.

"The Energy Ministry is looking into a decision not to extend the water agreement with Jordan over anti-Israel statements from senior Jordanian officials," the Israeli public broadcaster KAN said.

Jordan and Israel have an agreement that sees the Arab nation purchasing 50 million cubic meters of water from Tel Aviv under their 1994 peace agreement.

"A final decision has not yet been taken," KAN said. “The issue depends on the development of relations with Jordan and how the Jordanians will express their position on the war in the near future."

There was no comment from Jordan or Israel on the report.

1057 GMT — Death toll rises to 12 in shelling of UN shelter in Gaza: UN

The death toll from a tank fire on a United Nations shelter in Gaza's main southern city of Khan Younis has risen to 12, a top UN aid official has said.