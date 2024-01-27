The US State Department has approved the potential sale of F-16 fighter jets and related equipment to Türkiye in a deal valued at an estimated $23billion, the Pentagon said, after Ankara approved Sweden's accession to NATO.

The Pentagon said late on Friday that Lockheed Martin was the principal contractor.

Earlier, US Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Ben Cardin said that he is in favour of the proposed sale of F-16 aircraft to Türkiye after Ankara approved Sweden's accession to NATO.

"I commend the Turkish Parliament for its important vote in favour of approving Sweden’s NATO accession protocol, and President Erdogan for signing it," US Senator Ben Cardin said in a statement on Friday.

"My approval of Türkiye's request to purchase F-16 aircrafts has been contingent on Turkish approval of Sweden’s NATO membership."

Cardin's decision came days after US President Joe Biden dispatched a letter to top Senate and House lawmakers, urging "Congress to proceed with the F-16 sale" to Türkiye "without delay."

Biden's letter welcomed "the Turkish parliament's ratification of Sweden's NATO accession protocols" and informed the chairs and ranking members of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee and House Foreign Affairs Committee that the Biden administration "intends to formally notify Congress of the sale of F-16s to Türkiye as soon as this process is complete."